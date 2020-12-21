Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  TESSCO Technologies Incorporated    TESS

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TESS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated : and Federated Wireless Join to Accelerate CBRS Private Networks

12/21/2020 | 10:02am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS) and Federated Wireless, both members of the CBRS Alliance, have agreed to join forces to accelerate adoption of Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) private networks in a number of industries including manufacturing, transportation, and energy.

Tessco, a leading value-added distributor to the wireless infrastructure construction industry, provides a broad range of products as well as RF engineering and materials management via its proprietary OASIS platform. Federated has long led the industry in the development of shared spectrum CBRS capabilities, providing services including spectrum assessment, RF planning, CBRS training, and spectrum access through its Spectrum Controller. Together, the companies provide a full portfolio of CBRS solutions enabling end users, resellers, integrators, and contractors to expedite the design, installation, and deployment of CBRS private wireless networks.

“CBRS spectrum availability represents an unprecedented opportunity for many industries to meet wireless connectivity challenges,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and CEO of Tessco. “This collaboration will focus on delivering complete CBRS solutions that provide the best outcome for our mutual customers. Speeding commercial adoption requires a technically competent ecosystem capable of operation excellence and we believe Tessco and Federated Wireless are uniquely equipped to do just that.”

“We’re looking forward to close collaboration with Tessco in our efforts to accelerate adoption of CBRS in the private wireless market where it is already proving to be a game-changer in a wide range of industries,” said Iyad Tarazi, Federated Wireless President and CEO. “Tessco’s long history as a leader in wireless infrastructure brings with it great technical and operation capabilities well-known to customers throughout the industry. We are confident that this alliance will be beneficial to customers and suppliers, as well as to our two companies.”

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless has long led the industry in development of shared spectrum CBRS capabilities. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 40 device manufacturers and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration to advance development and proliferation of CBRS services. Federated Wireless’ customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from network densification and mobile offload to Private 4G/5G and Industrial IoT. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com.


© Business Wire 2020
All news about TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
10:02aTESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : and Federated Wireless Join to Accelerate CBR..
BU
12/17TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued ..
AQ
12/14TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Barnhill Receives Requisite Number of Written..
PR
12/14TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Announces Receipt of Consents from Robert J. ..
BU
12/08INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Buying Added to with Purchase of Tessco Technologies St..
MT
12/08TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/04TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Barnhill Responds to TESSCO Settlement Offer ..
PR
12/03INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Buying Trend Extended with Insider Purchase of Tessco Te..
MT
12/03TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exh..
AQ
12/03TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED : Completes Sale of Certain Retail Assets
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 441 M - -
Net income 2021 -9,68 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 49,2 M 49,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,12x
Nbr of Employees 678
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 5,62 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandip Mukerjee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John D. Beletic Chairman
Aric M. Spitulnik CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Joseph M. Cawley Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Robert B. Barnhill Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED-49.91%49
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.-5.25%192 007
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.-25.29%41 491
ERICSSON AB21.26%39 916
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.5.66%28 863
NOKIA OYJ-1.50%22 349
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ