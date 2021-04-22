Log in
    TESS

TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED

(TESS)
  Report
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated : Announces Jesse Hillman as New Chief Information Officer

04/22/2021 | 09:32am EDT
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor to the wireless infrastructure construction industry, announced the hiring of Jesse Hillman as the new Chief Information Officer (CIO).

Throughout his 30-year career, Jesse has held a variety of roles spanning sales, operations, supply chain, finance, security, compliance, and technology. Jesse has also held various CIO and leadership roles, including his most recent role as Vice President of Information Technology at LightBox Holdings, where he was responsible for security, compliance, risk, and privacy. Previously, Jesse served as the CIO Digital Advisory Practice at Pan American Enterprise Solutions and held CIO and Global Director roles at firms including Imperial Irrigation and the Walt Disney Company.

“We are very excited to welcome Jesse to the Tessco team,” said Sandip Mukerjee, President and Chief Executive Officer of Tessco. “Jesse comes to Tessco with a plethora of leadership and technology experience, making him the ideal addition to the team. We look forward to having Jesse’s leadership in cultivating and improving our technology offer to better support our customers and make it easier for them to do business with Tessco.”

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 439 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,7 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,25x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 67,6 M 67,6 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,15x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 678
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
TESSCO Technologies Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 7,66 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sandip Mukerjee President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Aric M. Spitulnik CFO, Secretary, Chief Accounting Officer & SVP
Jay G. Baitler Independent Director
Paul J. Gaffney Independent Director
Stephanie Dismore Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TESSCO TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED21.79%68
CISCO SYSTEMS, INC.16.04%218 646
ERICSSON AB23.52%47 696
FOXCONN INDUSTRIAL INTERNET CO., LTD.5.33%44 145
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS, INC.9.66%31 376
NOKIA OYJ12.01%23 958
