Ventev : Launches the Industry's Smallest Four-Lead Dual-Band Antenna

Ventev, the manufacturing unit of TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS), a leading value-added distributor to the wireless infrastructure construction industry, announced the launch of its new Femto Patch Antenna. This is the industry’s smallest, four-lead, dual-band antenna and it is ideal for indoor and outdoor applications where network performance and aesthetics are equally important.

The Femto Patch Antenna is the latest addition to Ventev’s Aesthetic Wi-Fi™ product line. Measuring less than 3 ½ inches square, this antenna is about one-third of the size of comparable directional antennas on the market today.

“At Ventev, our goal is to engineer high performance, aesthetically pleasing product solutions that ensure outstanding coverage and capacity and blend seamlessly into the environment,” said Thad Lowe, General Manager of Ventev. “The new Femto Patch Antenna does exactly that, with the smallest form factor on the market today.”

About Ventev

Ventev, a unit of TESSCO Technologies, Inc., engineers and manufactures industry-leading Wi-Fi and wireless infrastructure products, to ensure reliable network performance and simplify installation of Wi-Fi, IoT, LTE, DAS, and two-way networks. After you choose the radio, choose Ventev to deploy, protect, power, and improve your wireless radio network. For more information, visit ventev.com/infra or connect on Twitter @Ventevinfra.

About TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ: TESS)

TESSCO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TESS) is a value-added technology distributor, manufacturer, and solutions provider serving commercial customers in the wireless infrastructure ecosystem. The Company was founded more than 30 years ago with a commitment to deliver industry-leading products, knowledge, solutions, and customer service. Tessco supplies more than 65,000 products from 250 of the industry’s top manufacturers in mobile communications, Wi-Fi, Internet of Things (“IoT”), wireless backhaul, and more. Tessco is a single source for outstanding customer experience, expert knowledge, and complete end-to-end solutions for the wireless industry. For more information, visit www.tessco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210513005621/en/