(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Bioera continues its rise that began after the appointment of the new CEO. The stock has gained 73 percent in the last eighth.

Tessellis rises 11 percent and registers one of the best performances in the basket of small-cap companies. The stock heads toward EUR0.50 each.

LOSERS

Eems Italia gives up 8.8 percent and sits at the bottom of the basket, with shares losing 69 percent in the last month of trading.

Gequity is also bad, down 4.0% and with shares remaining below 2 cents each.

