(Alliance News) - Tessellis Spa on Wednesday informed that it has received a communication from Jefferies Financial Group Inc. in connection with the acquisition of indirect controlling interest.

Specifically, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. notified the company of the acquisition of the majority of voting rights in Opnet Spa-a company that as of today holds 59.26 percent of the company's share capital-through its subsidiary BEI Italia Wireless, LLC, as a result of the conversion of convertible preferred shares into common shares, held by BEI Italia Wireless, LLC in Opnet.

Prior to the Conversion BEI Italia Wireless, LLC held approximately 49.99% of the total exercisable voting rights in Opnet.

As a result of the Conversion, BEI Italia Wireless, LLC will hold shares giving approximately 72.58% of the total exercisable voting rights in Opnet and, therefore, will exercise direct control over it and indirect control over the company.

Tessellis on Wednesday trades in the red by 4.0 percent at EUR0.58 per share.

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

