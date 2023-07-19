2 Alternative Performance Indicators

In this report on operations, in addition to the conventional indicators provided for by IFRS, a number of alternative performance indicators are present (EBITDA) used by the management of Tiscali Group for monitoring and assessing the operational performance of the Group. This indicator, also present in the previous financial reports (annual and half-year), and whose method of determination has not changed as compared to the past, should not be considered a substitute for the profitability measures established by IFRS; in particular, since the composition of the EBITDA and is not regulated by reference accounting standards, the calculation criteria applied by the Tiscali Group might not be the same as that adopted by other operators and therefore this alternative performance indicator might not be comparable.

In line with the CONSOB communications on the matter, the criteria used to calculate the EBITDA indicator of the Tiscali Group follow. In particular, the EBITDA is formed as indicated below: