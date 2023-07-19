Tiscali Group

Half-Year Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

The Board of Directors of Tiscali S.p.A. authorised the publication of this document on 12 September 2021. This report is available on the website www.tiscali.it

Tiscali Spa

Registered Office in Cagliari, Località Sa Illetta, SS195 Km 2.3

Share Capital EUR 78,655,159.37

Companies' Register of Cagliari and VAT No. 02375280928 R.E.A 191784

Half-Year Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

Index of Contents

1

Highlights

3

2

Alternative Performance Indicators

4

3

Directors and Statutory Auditors

5

4

Managements Report

8

4.1

Tiscali's market positioning

8

4.2

Regulatory Framework

10

4.3

Tiscali S.p.A. share capital as at 30 June 2022

14

4.4

Main activities carried out and results achieved during the first half of 2022

16

4.5

Analysis of the economic, financial and assets situation of the Group

29

4.5.1

Economic situation of the Group

29

4.5.2

Equity and Financial Position of the Group

35

4.6

Events after the end of the first half of FY 2022

39

4.7

Business Outlook

41

4.8

Main risks and uncertainties to which Tiscali S.p.A. and the Group are exposed

41

4.9

Disputes, Contingent Liabilities and Commitments

52

4.10

Non-RecurringTransactions

52

4.11

Atypical and/or unusual transactions

52

4.12

Related Party Transactions

52

5

Consolidated Financial Statements and Explanatory Notes

54

5.1

Income Statement

54

5.2

Comprehensive Income Statement

55

5.3

Statement of Assets and Liabilities

56

5.4

Cash Flow Statement

57

5.5

Statement of Changes in the Shareholders' Equity

59

5.6

Income Statement pursuant to CONSOB Resolution No. 15519 dated 27 July 2006

60

5.7

Explanatory Notes

62

5.8

Assessment on the business as an ongoing concern

63

5.9

Accounting Standards

65

5.10

Major Decisions in Applying Accounting Policies and Use of estimates

65

5.11

Explanatory Notes

68

6

Glossary

101

7

Limited audit report on the Abridged Consolidated Half-Year Financial Statements

110

First-Half Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

1

Highlights

Income statement

1st semester 2022

1st semester 2021

(EUR mln)

Revenue

64,0

72,9

Other income

13,2

1,9

Adjusted Gross Operating Result (EBITDA)

12,9

11,9

Operating Result (EBIT)

(12,6)

(8,6)

Net Result

(16,6)

(12,5)

Statement of financial position

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

(EUR mln)

Total assets

135,1

143,2

Net Financial Debt

88,7

88,0

Net Financial Debt as per Consob

101,6

100,5

Shareholders' equity

(83,5)

(81,6)

Investments

15,1

36,0

Operating figures

30 June 2022

31 December 2021

(thousands)

Total number of Clients

620,1

642,6

Broadband Fixed

319,1

350,5

of which Fiber

276,0

281,3

Broadband Wireless

30,6

33,3

of which LTE

30,6

33,3

Mobile

270,4

258,8

3

Half-Year Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

2 Alternative Performance Indicators

In this report on operations, in addition to the conventional indicators provided for by IFRS, a number of alternative performance indicators are present (EBITDA) used by the management of Tiscali Group for monitoring and assessing the operational performance of the Group. This indicator, also present in the previous financial reports (annual and half-year), and whose method of determination has not changed as compared to the past, should not be considered a substitute for the profitability measures established by IFRS; in particular, since the composition of the EBITDA and is not regulated by reference accounting standards, the calculation criteria applied by the Tiscali Group might not be the same as that adopted by other operators and therefore this alternative performance indicator might not be comparable.

In line with the CONSOB communications on the matter, the criteria used to calculate the EBITDA indicator of the Tiscali Group follow. In particular, the EBITDA is formed as indicated below:

EBITDA determination table

(Thousands of Euros)

Result before taxes

  • Financial Expenses - Financial Income
  • Result on Investments at equity method
    Operating income
  • Restructuring costs and other provisions
  • Depreciation and Amortization

Gross Operating Result (EBITDA) (*)

1st semester 2022

1st semester 2021

(16,577)

(12,492)

3,822

3,711

(1)

(0)

200

161

(12,556)

(8,621)

2,564

(147)

22,938

20,684

12,946

11,916

4

Half-Year Consolidated Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

3 Directors and Statutory Auditors

Board of Directors

The Board of Directors was appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 16 June 2022, and shall remain in office until the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2024:

Chairman: Renato Soru (#)

CEO: Davide Rota (#)

Maurizia Squinzi (*) (1) (2) (3)

Serena Maria Torielli (*) (1) (2) (3)

Sara Testino (1) (2) (3)

Cristiana Procopio

Alberto Trondoli

(*) Independent Directors

  1. The Chairman of the Board is the legal representative of the Company, the CEO has powers of ordinary and extraordinary administration, to be jointly or severely exercised, in compliance with the powers conferred by resolution of the Board of Directors dated 16 May 2022
    (1) Control and Risks Committee
    (2) Appointments and Remuneration Committee
    (3) Related Party Transactions Committee

Board of Auditors

The Board of Auditors was appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 24 June 2021, and shall remain in office until the approval of the financial statements as at 31 December 2023:

Chairman:

Riccardo Zingales

Statutory Auditors: Gaetano Rebecchini

Rita Casu

5

