Tessellis Group
Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2023
_____________________
The Board of Directors of Tessellis S.p.A. authorized the publication of this document on 7 May 2024. This document is
available online on www.tessellis.it
Tessellis S.p.A.
Registered office in Cagliari, Sa Illetta, SS195 Km 2.3
Share Capital EUR 208,992,730.17
Business Registry of Cagliari and VAT No. 02375280928 R.E.A. No. 191784
Term of the company: end date 31 December 2050
Annual Financial Report as of 31 december 2023
Table of Contents
1
Consolidated Summary Data
4
2
Alternative performance indicators
5
3
Administrative and Controlling Bodies
6
4
Management Report
9
4.1
Tessellis Group's Market Positioning
9
4.2
Regulatory framework
12
National Scope
12
4.3
Tessellis' shares
13
4.4
Main activities and achievements during the 2023 Financial Year
15
4.5
Analysis of the Group's Economic, Financial, and Asset Situation
25
4.5.1
Analysis of the Group's Economic Situation
25
4.5.2
Assets and Liabilities of the Group
30
4.5.3
Financial situation of the Group
32
4.6
Events after Reporting Period
34
4.7
Business Outlook
35
4.8
Main risks and uncertainties to which Tessellis S.p.A. and the Tessellis Group are exposed
35
4.9
Analysis of the economic and financial situation of Tessellis S.p.A
41
4.9.1
Economic situation of the Parent Company
41
4.9.2
Assets and Liabilities of the Parent Company
42
4.9.3
Financial situation of the Parent Company
44
Net Financial Position
Errore. Il segnalibro non è definito.
4.9.4 Reconciliation between the Parent Company's Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial
Statements
44
4.10
Litigations, Potential Liabilities and Committments
45
4.11
Non-Recurring Operations
45
4.12
Atypical and/or Unusual Transactions
45
4.13
Related Party Transactions
45
4.14
Remuneration of Directors, Statutory Auditors and Managers with Strategic Responsibilities
46
4.15
Assessment of the impact of climate change on Tiscali's production facilities
46
5
Corporate Governance Report and Ownership Structure
50
5.1
Profile of the Issuer
50
5.2
Information on Ownership Structure as at 31 December 2023
51
5.3
Compliance (pursuant to Article No. 123-bis, paragraph 2, subpara a, first part, TUF)
55
5.4
Board of Directors
56
5.5
Managing Corporate Information
67
5.6
Internal Board Committees (pursuant to Article no. 123-bis, paragraph 2), subpara d), TUF
68
5.7 Composition and functioning of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee (pursuant to Article
No. 123-bis, paragraph 2, subpara d), TUF)
69
5.8
Remuneration of Directors, General Managers and Key Executives
70
5.9
Internal Audit and Risk Management System - Audit and Risk Committee
70
5.10
Directors' Interests and Related Party Transactions
80
5.11
Board of Auditors
81
5.12
Relations with the Shareholders
84
5.13
Shareholders' Meetings
87
5.14
Changes since the end of the reporting period
88
5.15
Considerations on the letter from the Chairman of the Corporate Governance Committee
88
6
Consolidated Financial Statements and Explanatory Notes
91
6.1
Income Statement
91
6.2
Comprehensive Income Statement
92
Annual Financial Report as of 31 december 2023
6.3
Statement of Assets and Liabilities
93
6.4
Cash Flow Statement
95
6.5
Statement of changes in the Shareholders' Equity
97
6.6
Purchase Price Allocation Process and Restatement of the 2022 Financial Statement Values
97
6.7
Explanatory Notes and Indications on the Comparability of Data
102
6.8
Going concern assessment
103
6.9
Business Outlook
107
6.10
Events after the end of reporting period
107
6.11
Accounting Standards
107
6.12
Explanatory Notes
122
7
Tessellis S.p.A. - Financial Statements and Explanatory Notes
165
7.1
Income Statement
165
7.2
Comprehensive Income Statement
166
7.3
Equity and Financial Statement
166
7.4
Statement of changes in the Shareholders' Equity
168
7.5
Cash Flow Statement
169
7.6
Explanatory Notes
170
7.6.1
Introduction and Declarations of Assurance
170
7.6.2
Assessment of the business as a going concern
170
8
Glossary
194
9
Reports
202
Relazione finanziaria annuale al 31 dicembre 2023
- Consolidated Summary Data
The data presented in this financial report for 2023 are not fully comparable with those of the previous year because the consolidated financial statements for the 2022 fiscal year were prepared starting from the merger between Linkem Retail and Tessellis (formerly Tiscali), and therefore only reflect the results of the five months from 1 August 2022 onwards.
Income statement
(EUR mln)
Revenue Other income
Adjusted Gross Operating Result (EBITDA) Operating Result (EBIT)
Result from held for sale and discontinued operations Net Result
Statement of financial position
(EUR mln)
Total assets
Net Financial Debt
Net Financial Debt as per Consob
Shareholders' equity
Investments
Operating figures
(thousands)
Total number of Clients
Broadband Fixed
Broadband Wireless
Mobile
2023
2022
Restated
231.2
100.1
2.7
1.6
34.7
9.9
(54.7)
(33.7)
0.0
0.0
(62.2)
(36.9)
31 december 2023
31 december 2022
Restated
303.3
371.7
85.1
97.7
101.4
121.0
25.4
66.1
50.7
23.2
31 december 2023
31 december 2022
1,022
1,104.9
293
298.2
401
521.3
328
285.3
Note: The consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the 2022 fiscal year have been restated compared to those approved by the Board of Directors on 11 May 2023. This adjustment reflects retrospectively the effects of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) resulting from the merger between Tessellis S.p.A. and Linkem Retail S.r.l, which took place on 1 August 2022 (the "Transaction").
4
Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2023
- Alternative performance indicators
In this Management Report, in addition to the conventional indicators provided for by IFRS, an alternative performance indicator (EBITDA) used by the management of the Tessellis Group to monitor and evaluate the Group's operating performance is represented. This indicator should not be considered as a substitute for the profitability measures provided for by IFRS; in particular, since the composition of EBITDA is not regulated by the reference accounting standards, the determination criteria applied by the Tessellis Group may not be homogeneous with those adopted by other operators and therefore, this alternative performance indicator may not be comparable.
Below are the criteria used for constructing the alternative performance indicator of EBITDA for the Tessellis Group, in line with CONSOB communications on the subject. This includes the accounting amount, the amount adjusted for pro forma effects, and the amount adjusted for the effects of the PPA. It is noted that these data have not been audited.
EBITDA DETERMINATION TABLE:
2023
2022
Restated
(EUR 000)
Earnings before tax
(62,062)
(36,871)
+ Financial charges
7,063
4,028
- Financial income
(138)
(5)
+ Earnings from equity-accounted investees
396
245
- Impact evaluation step acquisitions (3P Italy)
0
(1,050)
Operating Result
(54,741)
(33,653)
+ Restructuring costs and other provisions
3,117
64
+ Depreciation
81,569
43,499
+ Write-downs of Fixed Assets
4,751
0
Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA)
34,696
9,910
Note: The consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the 2022 fiscal year have been restated compared to those approved by the Board of Directors on 11 May 2023. This adjustment reflects retrospectively the effects of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) resulting from the merger between Tessellis S.p.A. and Linkem Retail S.r.l, which took place on 1 August 2022 (the "Transaction").
5
Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2023
- Administrative and Controlling Bodies
Board of Directors
The Board of Directors was appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 16 May 2022, and is in office until the approval of the Financial Statements as of 31 December 2024:
Chief Executive Officer: Davide Rota (#)
Maurizia Squinzi (*) (1) (2) (3)
Serena Torielli (*) (1) (2) (3)
Sara Testino (*) (1) (2) (3)
Andrew Theodore Holt
Jeffrey Robert Libshutz
(*) Independent Directors
-
The Chairman is the legal representative of the Company; the CEO has powers of ordinary and extraordinary administration to be exercised severally or jointly in accordance with the powers conferred by the Board of Directors on 16 May 2022.
(1) Control and Risk Committee
(2) Appointment and Remuneration Committee
(3) Related Party Transaction Committee
On 21 February 2024, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, Renato Soru, submitted his resignation from his position and from the board. As of the date of this report, he has not been replaced.
Board of Auditors
The Board of Statutory Auditors was appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 24 June 2021 and will remain in office until the date of approval of the financial statements as of 31 December 2023:
Chairman:
Riccardo Zingales
Statutory Auditors: Andrea Borghini
Rita Casu
6
Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2023
Officer in charge of drafting accounting and corporate documents:
Fabio Bartoloni
The Officer in charge of drafting accounting and corporate documents was appointed by the Board of Directors on 12 September 2022 and will remain in office until the date of approval of these yearly financial statements.
Auditing Company:
Deloitte & Touche S.p.A.
The Independent Auditors were appointed by the Shareholders' Meeting held on 30 May 2017, with a nine-year term of office, from financial year 2017 to financial year 2025.
7
Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2023
Management Report
8
Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2023
- Management Report
Introduction
The Tessellis Group has availed itself of the option to present the Parent Company Management Report and the Consolidated Management Report in a single document, giving greater prominence, where appropriate, to matters relevant to all the companies included in the consolidation.
The Tessellis Group is a Digital Company with one of the largest fibre coverage available in Italy. The Group's largest operating company is Tiscali Italia, one of the leading national operators in the Ultra Broadband segment in the most innovative and promising technologies: FWA 5G (Fixed Wireless Access) and FTTH (Fiber To The Home).
The Group's three main areas of activity follow:
- Telco: fixed services - in Ultra Broadband fixed and fixed wireless mode - and mobile services, to private and business customers;
- Media&Tech: media activities through the portal tessellis.it and sale of space through the concessionaire Veesible;
- Innovative services for BtB and Public Administration: vertical platforms and services - smart city services for households, businesses and public administrations.
4.1 Tessellis Group's Market Positioning
The value of the Italian telecommunications services market in 2021, including fixed and mobile services, was approximately 27 billion1, with a decline of 13.7% in the five-year period from 2018 to 2022. This decline is primarily attributable to the decrease in mobile network resources, whose value - now at EUR 11.74 billion - appears reduced by 5.3% compared to 2021. Meanwhile, fixed network services - with a total value of EUR
15.19 billion - show a reduction. The contraction of resources overall allocated in the sector - a phenomenon ongoing for years - fits within a broader context characterized by the full maturity of certain segments (e.g., the mobile lines segment), the growth of others (e.g., the fixed ultra-broadband lines segment), a general increase in consumption (particularly in data traffic), and a trend in prices opposite to that shown by the national consumer price index for the entire population.
- Source: Annual Report on Activities and Work Programs, AGCOM 2023.
9
Annual Financial Report as of 31 December 2023
Fixed Broadband Market Evolution
Broadband and Ultrabroadband Fixed Network access, the main market of reference for Tessellis, reached 18.95 million accesses in December 20232, in line with the figure at the end of 2022.
The market, in which the Tessellis Group operates with Fiber to the Home, Fiber to the Cabinet, and FWA - Fixed Wireless Access technologies, stood at 16.54 million in September 2023, with an annual growth of 4.2%. During the same period, the traditional DSL component significantly decreased with a loss of 675 thousand units (21.9%), now representing less than 13% of the market with 2.4 million lines.
The market, in which the Tessellis Group is the fifth operator, is divided as shown in the following table:
MARKET SHARE (%) - December 2023
In the FTTH segment, which shows the highest growth rate, Tessellis' market share stood at 3.2% in December 2023. In the FWA segment, Tessellis holds a 19% market share, positioning itself as the second-largest operator in this specific segment.
Mobile Market
The mobile services market in December 20233 recorded an increase in the total number of lines by 1.3 million units on an annual basis. Of the 108.5 million SIMs in December 2023, 30 million are "M2M" (Machine To Machine) SIMs, accounting for about 28% of the total, with a growth of approximately 1.2 million on an annual basis, while 78.5 million are "human" SIMs, growing by 62,000 units year-on-year.
- AGCOM Communications Observatory No. 1/2024
- AGCOM Communications Observatory No. 1/2024
10
