Alternative performance indicators

In this Management Report, in addition to the conventional indicators provided for by IFRS, an alternative performance indicator (EBITDA) used by the management of the Tessellis Group to monitor and evaluate the Group's operating performance is represented. This indicator should not be considered as a substitute for the profitability measures provided for by IFRS; in particular, since the composition of EBITDA is not regulated by the reference accounting standards, the determination criteria applied by the Tessellis Group may not be homogeneous with those adopted by other operators and therefore, this alternative performance indicator may not be comparable.

Below are the criteria used for constructing the alternative performance indicator of EBITDA for the Tessellis Group, in line with CONSOB communications on the subject. This includes the accounting amount, the amount adjusted for pro forma effects, and the amount adjusted for the effects of the PPA. It is noted that these data have not been audited.

EBITDA DETERMINATION TABLE: 2023 2022 Restated (EUR 000) Earnings before tax (62,062) (36,871) + Financial charges 7,063 4,028 - Financial income (138) (5) + Earnings from equity-accounted investees 396 245 - Impact evaluation step acquisitions (3P Italy) 0 (1,050) Operating Result (54,741) (33,653) + Restructuring costs and other provisions 3,117 64 + Depreciation 81,569 43,499 + Write-downs of Fixed Assets 4,751 0 Gross Operating Profit (EBITDA) 34,696 9,910

Note: The consolidated income statement and the consolidated balance sheet for the 2022 fiscal year have been restated compared to those approved by the Board of Directors on 11 May 2023. This adjustment reflects retrospectively the effects of the Purchase Price Allocation (PPA) resulting from the merger between Tessellis S.p.A. and Linkem Retail S.r.l, which took place on 1 August 2022 (the "Transaction").

5