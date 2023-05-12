Tessellis S p A : - Investor Presentation

IMPORTANT: You must read the following before continuing.
The following applies to this document, the oral presentation of the information in this document by Tessellis S.p.A. and their affiliates (collectively, the "Company") or any person on behalf of the Company, and any question-and-answer session that follows the oral presentation (collectively, the "Information"). In accessing the Information, you agree to be bound by the following terms and conditions. The Information may not be reproduced, redistributed, published or passed on to any other person, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This document may not be removed from the premises. If this document has been received in error it must be returned immediately to the Company. The Information is not intended for potential investors and does not constitute or form part of, and should not be construed as an offer or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or purchase securities of the Company, and nothing contained therein shall form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever. The Information contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements give the Company's current expectations and projections relating to its financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. Such statements, that may include statements with regard to management objectives, trends in results of operations, margins, costs, return on capital, risk management and competition are forward looking in nature. Words such as 'expects', 'anticipates', 'targets', 'goals', 'projects', 'intends', 'plans' 'believes', 'seeks', 'estimates', variations of
such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Therefore, the Company's actual results may differ
materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements. No representation, warranty or undertaking, express or implied, is made as to, and no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the Information or the opinions contained therein. The Information has not been independently verified and will not be updated. The Information, including but not limited to forward-looking statements, applies only as of the date of this document and is not intended to give any assurances as to future results. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to the Information, including any financial data or forward-looking statements, and will not publicly release any revisions it may make to the Information that may result from any change in the Company's expectations, any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, or other events or circumstances arising after the date of this document. Market data used in the Information not attributed to a specific source are estimates of the Company and have not been independently verified.
2 Investor Presentation - May 2023
AGENDA
01
02
03
04
Today's speakers
Key 2022 Financials
Tessellis Masterplan Update
Capital increase details
Investor Presentation - May 2023
Today's speakers
4 Investor Presentation - May 2023
Today's speakers
Davide Rota
CEO
Graduated at Bocconi University with a degree in Economics and Business, Davide Rota served for two years as a complementary officer in the Guardia di Finanza. From 1995 to 2001, Davide worked in Procter&Gamble as Retail Sales Manager and then as Laundry UK Multifunctional Team Manager.
In 2001 he co-founded Megabeam Italia S.p.A., a TLC operator that initially provided wi-fi connections in high- traffic public places and in 2006 became Linkem S.p.A., the first Wireless Internet Service Provider to operate in Italy. Davide served as CEO first at Megabeam and then at Linkem until 2022, when he left his position at Linkem to take over as CEO at Tiscali.
He is also currently the Chairman of Linkem, now OpNet, and, from 2021, of Sababa Security S.p.A. From 2016 to 2019, served as a board member in Acotel Group.
Investor Presentation - May 2023
Fabio Bartoloni
CFO
Graduated
at
LUISS Guido Carli in Rome with
a degree
in
Economics and Management,
Fabio Bartoloni worked for four years and a half for Deloitte & Touche, serving the Company as Senior Auditor.
In 2011 he joined Linkem S.p.A., the Italian
FWA fastest gowing company, at first as Corporate Development and M&A manager, then covering Planning & Control role.
Fabio also had been part of BoD of subsidiaries Antea Srl and Linkem Retail, until the merge with Tiscali.
Since August 2022, Fabio is the CFO and the Dirigente Preposto of Tiscali.
Patrizia Tammaro
IRO
Graduated at The American University of Paris in Paris in International Affairs and earned a Master's degree in Management and Diplomatic Studies from the Westminster University in London.
Since 2016, she has covered the role of Investor Relations Officer for small cap companies listed on the AIM (H-Farm, DBA Group), STAR (Piovan Group) and MTA (Tiscali) segments and has overseen the listing process on NASDAQ for a growth company.
Patrizia began her career at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in 1999 in Paris and then started working in the financial sector as equity sales for ABN AMRO in Paris before moving to Milan as Head of Institutional Sales and Global Liquidity at Fidelity, and JPMorgan covering Southern Europe. She worked in Switzerland, UK, France and Italy.