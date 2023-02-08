Tessellis S p A : Notification of change in share capital

Notification of change in share capital

Cagliari, February 7, 2023

Tessellis S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Tessellis") announces the new amount of its share capital following the issuance of 1,456,324 new ordinary shares, devoid of par value, listed with ISIN IT0005496473, by virtue of the conversion requested by Nice&Green S.A. ("N&G") of the first portion of tranche consisting of 10 bonds of the convertible and converting bond loan subscribed by N&G, for a total of 20 bonds, on January 26, 2023. The certificate pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code was filed on February 7, 2023, with the Cagliari Companies Register.