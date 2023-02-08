Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tessellis S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIS   IT0005496473

TESSELLIS S.P.A.

(TIS)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  04:31:44 2023-02-08 am EST
0.7286 EUR   -0.46%
01/19Italy's Tiscali Renames as Tessellis
MT
01/10Tiscali Spa announced that it expects to receive €60 million in funding
CI
2022Tiscali S P A : participates in the Investor Conference "Mid & Small in Milan" 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tessellis S p A : Notification of change in share capital

02/08/2023 | 04:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notification of change in share capital

Cagliari, February 7, 2023

Tessellis S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Tessellis") announces the new amount of its share capital following the issuance of 1,456,324 new ordinary shares, devoid of par value, listed with ISIN IT0005496473, by virtue of the conversion requested by Nice&Green S.A. ("N&G") of the first portion of tranche consisting of 10 bonds of the convertible and converting bond loan subscribed by N&G, for a total of 20 bonds, on January 26, 2023. The certificate pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code was filed on February 7, 2023, with the Cagliari Companies Register.

Current Share Capital

Previous Share Capital

Euro

Number

of

Val.

Euro

Number

of

Val.

shares

nom.

shares

nom.

Unit.

Unit.

Total

of which

Ordinary

186.513.965,37

178.965.428

No

par

185.513.965,37

177.509.104

No

par

Shares

value

value

(Dividend

shares)

Current

number: 2

Listed

186.513.965,37

178.965.428

No

par

185.513.965,37

177.509.104

No

par

(ISIN

value

value

IT0005496

473)

N. convertible securities /

N. of outstanding bonds

exercized

Convertible bonds

10

10

Shares

Convertible preferred shares

Warrants

TESSELLIS

Headquarters Località Sa Illetta km 2.300, 09123 Cagliari, Italia

Tel. +39 070 4601 1

Shareholders' Capital 186,513,965.37 fully paid-up

VAT 02375280928

R.E.A. 191784

tessellis.it

C.C.I.A.A. Cagliari

Disclaimer

Tiscali S.p.A. published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2023 09:03:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TESSELLIS S.P.A.
01/19Italy's Tiscali Renames as Tessellis
MT
01/10Tiscali Spa announced that it expects to receive €60 million in funding
CI
2022Tiscali S P A : participates in the Investor Conference "Mid & Small in Milan" 2022
PU
2022Tiscali S P A : Clarification regarding the press release issued on November 22, 2022
PU
2022Tiscali Spa announced that it has received €120 million in funding
CI
2022Tiscali S P A : and Aser Ventures, create Veesible, a new advertising concessionaire
PU
2022Tiscali S P A : Group illustrates the contents and objectives of the 2022-2025 Business Pl..
PU
2022Tiscali Spa acquired Retail operations of ISP Linkem Group from ISP Linkem Group.
CI
2022Tiscali S P A : Integration to the press release dated September 26th, 2022
PU
2022Tiscali S P A : Framework agreement for the supply of 22,000 IPV4 addresses
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 222 M 237 M 237 M
Net income 2022 -14,3 M -15,3 M -15,3 M
Net Debt 2022 78,7 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
P/E ratio 2022 -159x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 130 M 139 M 139 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,94x
EV / Sales 2023 0,77x
Nbr of Employees 467
Free-Float 11,9%
Chart TESSELLIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tessellis S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSELLIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,73 €
Average target price 0,60 €
Spread / Average Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Davide Rota Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renato Soru Chairman
Luke Manunza Information Technology
Alex Kossuta Chief Operating Officer
Silvia Marchesoli Administration & Strategic Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESSELLIS S.P.A.3.80%139
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.77%173 368
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED9.37%154 095
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG7.79%107 483
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.31%99 456
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED28.66%64 707