Tessellis S p A : Notification of change in share capital
02/08/2023 | 04:04am EST
Notification of change in share capital
Cagliari, February 7, 2023
Tessellis S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Tessellis") announces the new amount of its share capital following the issuance of 1,456,324 new ordinary shares, devoid of par value, listed with ISIN IT0005496473, by virtue of the conversion requested by Nice&Green S.A. ("N&G") of the first portion of tranche consisting of 10 bonds of the convertible and converting bond loan subscribed by N&G, for a total of 20 bonds, on January 26, 2023. The certificate pursuant to Article 2444 of the Italian Civil Code was filed on February 7, 2023, with the Cagliari Companies Register.
Current Share Capital
Previous Share Capital
Euro
Number
of
Val.
Euro
Number
of
Val.
shares
nom.
shares
nom.
Unit.
Unit.
Total
of which
Ordinary
186.513.965,37
178.965.428
No
par
185.513.965,37
177.509.104
No
par
Shares
value
value
(Dividend
shares)
Current
number: 2
Listed
186.513.965,37
178.965.428
No
par
185.513.965,37
177.509.104
No
par
(ISIN
value
value
IT0005496
473)
N. convertible securities /
N. of outstanding bonds
exercized
Convertible bonds
10
10
Shares
Convertible preferred shares
Warrants
