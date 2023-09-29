(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Tessellis Spa Thursday evening met to review and approve the consolidated half-year financial report as of June 30, which closed with a consolidated net loss of EUR26.7 million.

In the first half of the year, the group generated revenues and other income of EUR119 million and posted Ebitda of EUR18.6 million.

The largest revenue business line remains Telco, with revenues amounting to approximately EUR104.9 million and including Fixed Broadband revenues with EUR42.5 million, Broadband FWA revenues at EUR52.6 million and MVNO revenues of EUR9.8 million.

Other revenues and other income as of June 30 were about EUR3.7 million, while EBITDA was EUR55.3 million as of June 30.

Net financial debt as of June 30 was EUR88.8 million, an improvement from EUR97.7 million as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Tessellis closed Thursday's session in the green 1.8 percent to EUR0.37 per share

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.