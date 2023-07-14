(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Friday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

----------

Tessellis advances 5.6 percent, trailing eve's gain, albeit by 0.6 percent.

----------

Restart, on the other hand, raises the bar by 4.1 percent. The stock--which has been missing the ex-dividend since 2007--signs about minus 34 percent since the beginning of the year.

----------

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

----------

Netweek is dropping 6.3% with new price at EUR0.3451, following eve's fla close.

----------

Softlab, on the other hand, is giving up 3.5 percent, with price at EUR1.65 per share. The stock touched a 52-week low at EUR1.58 per share.

----------

By Maurizio Carta, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.