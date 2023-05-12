Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Tessellis S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TIS   IT0005496473

TESSELLIS S.P.A.

(TIS)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-11 am EDT
0.5170 EUR    0.00%
02:32aTessellis' losses widen as it approves new business plan
AN
05/11Tessellis S P A : Partial Execution of the Capital Increase
PU
04/27Tessellis appoints two new nonexecutive directors
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tessellis' losses widen as it approves new business plan

05/12/2023 | 02:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Tessellis Spa--the new Tiscali--reported that it closed 2022 with a net loss of EUR63 million, which compares with the previous year's negative figure of EUR35 million.

Revenues rose to EUR261 million from EUR100 million. Considering the adjusted 2022 pro-forma figures, which benefit from the sale of 300,000 IP addresses that took place in 2022 for an amount before directly attributable costs of EUR17 million, total 2022 revenues would have been EUR260.9 million.

Ebitda increased to EUR49.4 million from EUR10.7 million while operating loss widened to EUR51.7 million from EUR30.4 million.

Consolidated shareholders' equity was positive EUR68 million as of December 31, 2022 and represented

19.7 percent of total liabilities including shareholders' equity.

As of December 31, 2022, the Tessellis group has EUR8.3 million in cash and cash equivalents. The amending agreements of the senior loan, signed on July 22, defined a lengthening of the debt repayment schedule and a rescheduling of payments.

"The board of directors approved the 2023-26 business plan, which is in line with the previous plan of July 2022, updated based on actual and budget data. The group, in execution of the 2023-26 business plan, has an ambitious transformation process underway to become a digital enabler for enterprises and public administrations. In the meantime, the group continues to work on improving the marginality of core services -- ultrabroadband internet connections and mobile phone services -- as well as on the relaunch of the Tiscali brand in the market," the company explained.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about TESSELLIS S.P.A.
02:32aTessellis' losses widen as it approves new business plan
AN
05/11Tessellis S P A : Partial Execution of the Capital Increase
PU
04/27Tessellis appoints two new nonexecutive directors
AN
04/27Tessellis S P A : Co-opted Jeffrey Libshutz and Andrew Holt to replace directors Alberto T..
PU
03/08TV world still bullish; Geox gives ground
AN
02/08Tessellis S P A : Notification of change in share capital
PU
01/19Italy's Tiscali Renames as Tessellis
MT
01/10Tiscali Spa announced that it expects to receive €60 million in funding
CI
2022Tiscali S P A : participates in the Investor Conference "Mid & Small in Milan" 2022
PU
2022Tiscali S P A : Clarification regarding the press release issued on November 22, 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 222 M 242 M 242 M
Net income 2022 -14,3 M -15,6 M -15,6 M
Net Debt 2022 78,7 M 85,9 M 85,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 -113x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 93,5 M 102 M 102 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
EV / Sales 2023 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 467
Free-Float 11,8%
Chart TESSELLIS S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Tessellis S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSELLIS S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,52 €
Average target price 0,60 €
Spread / Average Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Davide Rota Chief Executive Officer & Director
Renato Soru Chairman
Luke Manunza Information Technology
Alex Kossuta Chief Operating Officer
Silvia Marchesoli Administration & Strategic Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESSELLIS S.P.A.-26.69%102
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED29.66%183 004
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.49%158 070
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.57%116 960
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION11.35%106 279
CHINA TELECOM CORPORATION LIMITED42.67%80 937
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer