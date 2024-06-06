(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on Italy Growth Thursday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

WINNERS

Tessellis advances 14 percent after a 36 percent rise over the past month and a plus 66 percent recorded over the past year.

Aedes rises 10% after a triple-digit rise over the past month. Annually, the stock is up 2.1%.

LOSERS

EPH ends at the bottom and gives up 7.9%, priced at EUR0.35 per share.

Netweek is down 6.5% after losing 17% in the last month and 67% in the last six. Over the past year, the stock has gained 10%.

