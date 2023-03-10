Press release: Tessenderlo Group acquires control of 100% of Picanol Group following the simplified squeeze-out and Picanol Group has left the stock market on March 3, 2023, after close of trading

PRESS RELEASE

March 10, 2023, 8:00 AM CET

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE IT WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF THAT JURISDICTION.

TESSENDERLO GROUP ACQUIRES CONTROL OF 100% OF PICANOL GROUP FOLLOWING THE SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT AND PICANOL GROUP HAS LEFT THE STOCK MARKET ON MARCH 3, 2023, AFTER CLOSE OF TRADING

Tessenderlo Group (Tessenderlo Group nv, Euronext: TESB) (the "Bidder") announces today that during the final acceptance period of the public exchange offer (the "Exchange Offer"), 90,695 shares of Picanol Group (Picanol nv) have been tendered to the Exchange Offer.

Since the bid was reopened as a simplified squeeze-out offer, the remaining shares of Picanol nv that have not been tendered in the Exchange Offer prior to closing of the final acceptance period are being transferred to the Bidder by force of law. As a result, the Bidder now controls 100% of the shares in Picanol nv.

The offer price, consisting of the new shares in Tessenderlo Group (the "New Shares") and the cash consideration for the fractions of the New Shares, will be made payable on Friday March 17, 2023. The New Shares will be listed on Euronext Brussels on or about March 17, 2023.

The shareholders that have not tendered their shares in Picanol nv during the final acceptance period will have to request the payment of the offer price for their shares at the Deposit and Consignment Office. The New Shares and the cash consideration for the fractions of the New Shares required to pay the offer price for these Picanol nv shares will be deposited with the Deposit and Consignment Office for the benefit of the former owners of such Picanol nv shares.

Following the closure of the final acceptance period of the Exchange Offer on March 3, 2023, Euronext has proceeded to the delisting of the Picanol nv shares after close of trading.

Advisors Tessenderlo Group:

KBC Securities acted in this transaction as financial advisor to the board of directors of Tessenderlo Group and Stibbe as legal advisor to the board of directors of Tessenderlo Group. The committee of independent directors was assisted by Mr. Nico Goossens (Argo Law) for purposes of article 7:97 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code and appointed Kumulus Partners as its own independent financial expert.

Advisors Picanol Group:

Degroof Petercam was asked by the committee of independent directors that was organized within the board of directors of Picanol Group to act as independent expert within the meaning of articles 20- 23 of the Royal Decree on public takeover bids. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP acted as legal advisor to the board of directors of Picanol Group.

1/2