    TESB   BE0003555639

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV

(TESB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:38:40 2023-04-05 am EDT
29.15 EUR   -1.02%
12:01pPress Release : Tessenderlo Group sells minority stake in Rieter Holding AG
PU
03/23Tessenderlo : Conference call 2022 results
PU
03/23Transcript : Tessenderlo Group NV, 2022 Earnings Call, Mar 23, 2023
CI
Press release: Tessenderlo Group sells minority stake in Rieter Holding AG

04/05/2023 | 12:01pm EDT
Attachments

Disclaimer

Tessenderlo Group NV published this content on 05 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2023 16:00:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 1 895 M 2 077 M 2 077 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net cash 2022 147 M 161 M 161 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,01x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 516 M 2 758 M 2 758 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,25x
EV / Sales 2023
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 21,8%
Chart TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Tessenderlo Group nv Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,45 €
Average target price 44,00 €
Spread / Average Target 49,4%
Managers and Directors
Luc Tack Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefaan Arthur Haspeslagh Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
John van Essche Legal Counsel & Compliance Officer
Annemie Baeyaert Independent Non-Executive Director
Wouter de Geest Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESSENDERLO GROUP NV-11.69%2 758
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD28.04%63 581
BASF SE5.65%47 976
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.4.75%32 184
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-8.73%14 401
SOLVAY SA11.00%11 908
