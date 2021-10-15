Press release: gas-fired power station

PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2021, 21:50 pm CET

Tessenderlo Group (Euronext: TESB) was informed today of the decision by the Flemish Minister of Justice and Enforcement, Environment, Energy and Tourism not to grant a permit for the construction of a second gas-fired power station of 900 MW in Tessenderlo (Belgium).

Tessenderlo Group will carefully review this decision before deciding on any further steps.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group is a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. The group employs more than 4,800 people, is a leader in most of its markets and recorded a consolidated revenue of 1.7 billion EUR in 2020. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial News wires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes

