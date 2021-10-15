Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Tessenderlo Group nv
  News
  Summary
    TESB   BE0003555639

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV

(TESB)
Press release: gas-fired power station

10/15/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

October 15, 2021, 21:50 pm CET

Tessenderlo Group (Euronext: TESB) was informed today of the decision by the Flemish Minister of Justice and Enforcement, Environment, Energy and Tourism not to grant a permit for the construction of a second gas-fired power station of 900 MW in Tessenderlo (Belgium).

Tessenderlo Group will carefully review this decision before deciding on any further steps.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group is a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. The group employs more than 4,800 people, is a leader in most of its markets and recorded a consolidated revenue of 1.7 billion EUR in 2020. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial News wires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Frederic Dryhoel

Kurt Dejonckheere

+32 2 639 19 85

+32 2 639 18 41

frederic.dryhoel@tessenderlo.com

kurt.dejonckheere@tessenderlo.com

This press release is available in Dutch and English on the corporate website www.tessenderlo.com.

Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the views of management regarding future events at the date of this document. Furthermore, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Tessenderlo Group provides the information in this press release as at the date of publication and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Tessenderlo Group disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties (including any employees who are not explicitly mandated by Tessenderlo Group) and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release it issues.

