Press release: transaction Tessenderlo Group and Picanol Group update

The information includes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.

The prospectus (including the response memorandum and the acceptance form for dematerialized shares), approved in Dutch and translated in English, the summary of the prospectus which has been translated into French, and the exemption document, prepared in Dutch and translated in English, are available on the websites below:

Furthermore, in application of articles 1, section 4, (f) and 1, section 5, (e) of the Prospectus Regulation2 and the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2021/528 3 , Tessenderlo Group has published an exemption document for the offering of the New Shares and the admission of the New Shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels.

Tessenderlo Group announces that the prospectus, in which it sets out the details of its voluntary and conditional public exchange offer for all 17,931,766 shares issued by Picanol Group that it has filed on September 7, 2022 (the "Exchange Offer"), was approved by the FSMA on October 25, 2022.

ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE PUBLICATION OF THE PROSPECTUS, THE RESPONSE MEMORANDUM AND THE EXEMPTION DOCUMENT IN RELATION TO THE VOLUNTARY AND CONDITIONAL PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ALL PICANOL GROUP SHARES - COMMENCEMENT OF INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

NOT FOR FURTHER RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SWITZERLAND, THE UNITED KINGDOM OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE THIS WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

In the Exchange Offer, the shareholders of Picanol Group are offered 2.36 new shares of Tessenderlo Group (the "New Shares") for each share of Picanol Group.

The initial acceptance period will open today, November 2, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. CET and will close on December 14, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. CET (unless extended). Tessenderlo Group intends to announce the results of the Exchange Offer on or around December 20, 2022. The payment date of the New Shares and the cash compensation for the fractions of New Shares is scheduled on January 2, 2023.

During the initial acceptance period, shareholders of Picanol Group can accept the Exchange Offer by following the instructions set out in the prospectus.

The Exchange Offer is subject to the conditions precedent set forth in the prospectus. The Bidder reserves the right to waive these conditions precedent at its sole discretion.

Taking into account all of the considerations set forth in the response memorandum and the information contained in the prospectus, the board of directors of Picanol Group has confirmed its unanimous support for the Exchange Offer and recommends the shareholders of Picanol Group to tender their shares to the Exchange Offer.

Tessenderlo Group is a diversified industrial group focusing mainly on agriculture, the valorization of bio-residuals, energy and industrial solutions. More than 4,800 people work for the group. The company is the market leader for most of its products, with consolidated turn-over of 2.1 billion EUR in 2021.

