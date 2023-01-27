Press release: transaction Tessenderlo Group and Picanol Group update

PRESS RELEASE

January 27, 2023, 8:00 am CET

TESSENDERLO GROUP ACQUIRES 99.32% OF THE SHARES OF PICANOL GROUP AND REOPENS THE PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER AS A SIMPLIFIED SQUEEZE-OUT AS FROM FEBRUARY 13, 2023

On Monday January 2, 2023, Tessenderlo Group (Tessenderlo Group nv, Euronext: TESB) (the "Bidder") mandatorily reopened its voluntary public exchange offer for all shares of Picanol Group (Picanol nv, Euronext: PIC) (the "Exchange Offer"). The additional acceptance period following the mandatory reopening of the Exchange Offer closed on Friday January 20, 2023. During this reopening, 255,735 additional Picanol Group shares were tendered to the Exchange Offer. Consequently, the Bidder will hold 99.32% of the shares of Picanol Group.

The payment of the offer price, consisting of the new shares in Tessenderlo Group (the "New Shares") (as per the exchange ratio of 2.36 new shares of Tessenderlo Group per tendered share of Picanol Group) and the cash consideration for the fractions of the New Shares, will take place on Friday February 10, 2023. The New Shares will be listed on Euronext Brussels on or around February 10, 2023.

Since the Bidder, together with persons acting in concert with him, now holds more than 95% of the shares in Picanol Group and has acquired at least 90% of the shares that were the subject of the Exchange Offer, the Bidder can now oblige the remaining shareholders of Picanol Group to exchange their shares at the offer price. The Bidder has therefore decided to proceed with a final reopening of the Exchange Offer for acceptance to acquire the remaining 121,427 Picanol Group shares.

The final acceptance period for the Exchange Offer will commence on Monday February 13, 2023, at 9:00 am (CET). This final acceptance period will close on Friday March 3, 2023, at 16:00 (CET). Consequently, shareholders of Picanol Group who have not yet accepted the Exchange Offer will still be able to do so.

The reopening will have the effect of a simplified squeeze-out. Shares that have not been tendered prior to the closing of the final acceptance period will be transferred to the Bidder by force of law and the relevant shareholders will have to request payment of the offer price for their shares at the Deposit and Consignment Office. The reopening as a simplified squeeze-out will also result in the delisting of Picanol Group by Euronext on March 3, 2023, after close of trading.

The results of the final acceptance period will be announced on or around March 10, 2023. The offer price for the Picanol Group shares tendered during this additional acceptance period will be made payable on or around March 17, 2023.

