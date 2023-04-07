Tessenderlo : Annual report Friday, April 7, 2023

Company profile

With a history that dates back to 1919, Tessenderlo Group has evolved over recent years from a chemical company into a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio- residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water.

With more than 4,900 people working at over one hundred locations across the globe, Tessenderlo Group is a leader in most of its markets. We primarily serve customers in agriculture, food, industry, construction and health and consumer goods end markets.

Tessenderlo Group's activities are subdivided into four operating segments:

The Agro segment combines our activities in the

production, sales and marketing of crop nutrition (liquid crop fertilizers and potassium sulfate fertilizers based on sulfur) as well as crop protection products. The Agro segment includes the Crop Vitality™, Tessenderlo Kerley International, NovaSource®, and Violleau business units.

Our activities in animal by-product processing are

combined in the Bio-valorization segment. This consists of PB Leiner (the production, trading and sales of gelatins and collagen peptides) and Akiolis (the rendering, production and sales of proteins and fats).

The Industrial Solutions segment includes products, systems and solutions for the processing and treatment of water, including flocculation and precipitation. The Industrial Solutions segment includes DYKA Group (with DYKA, JDP, and BT Nyloplast), Kuhlmann Europe and moleko™.

The T-Powersegment includes the activities of Tessenderlo Group regarding the generation of electricity, in particular, the 425 MW CCGT power plant (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) of T-Power.