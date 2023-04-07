Advanced search
    TESB   BE0003555639

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV

(TESB)
2023-04-06
29.50 EUR   +1.20%
Tessenderlo : Statutory annual report Friday, April 7, 2023
PU
Tessenderlo : Remuneration Policy Friday, April 7, 2023
PU
Tessenderlo : Information on shareholders' rights Friday, April 7, 2023
PU
Tessenderlo : Annual report Friday, April 7, 2023

04/07/2023
Table of contents

Company profile

3

ACTIVITY REPORT

2022 highlights

6

Message from the CEO and the Chairman to the shareholders

9

Key figures at a glance

12

Our Agro segment

16

Our Bio-valorization segment

22

Our Industrial Solutions segment

26

Our T-Power segment

31

Information for shareholders

33

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Business progress

36

Risk analysis

39

Corporate governance statement

45

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Sustainability and CSR at Tessenderlo Group

68

Materiality analysis

72

Governance of CSR

74

Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations

75

United Nations (UN) Global Compact

78

EcoVadis

79

Our employees

80

Our planet

92

Our community

118

KPIs

124

GRI index

130

FINANCIAL REPORT

Consolidated financial statements

133

Statement on the true and fair view of the consolidated financial

statements and the fair overview of the management report

223

Statutory auditor's report

224

Statutory financial report

231

Financial glossary

234

Alternative performance measures

236

Tessenderlo Group 2022 annual report | 2

Company profile

With a history that dates back to 1919, Tessenderlo Group has evolved over recent years from a chemical company into a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio- residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water.

With more than 4,900 people working at over one hundred locations across the globe, Tessenderlo Group is a leader in most of its markets. We primarily serve customers in agriculture, food, industry, construction and health and consumer goods end markets.

Tessenderlo Group's activities are subdivided into four operating segments:

The Agro segment combines our activities in the

production, sales and marketing of crop nutrition (liquid crop fertilizers and potassium sulfate fertilizers based on sulfur) as well as crop protection products. The Agro segment includes the Crop Vitality™, Tessenderlo Kerley International, NovaSource®, and Violleau business units.

Our activities in animal by-product processing are

combined in the Bio-valorization segment. This consists of PB Leiner (the production, trading and sales of gelatins and collagen peptides) and Akiolis (the rendering, production and sales of proteins and fats).

The Industrial Solutions segment includes products, systems and solutions for the processing and treatment of water, including flocculation and precipitation. The Industrial Solutions segment includes DYKA Group (with DYKA, JDP, and BT Nyloplast), Kuhlmann Europe and moleko™.

The T-Powersegment includes the activities of Tessenderlo Group regarding the generation of electricity, in particular, the 425 MW CCGT power plant (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) of T-Power.

Tessenderlo Group 2022 annual report | 3

Tessenderlo Group is marketing its products and services worldwide, with branches all over the world, through its four segments.

Agro

Crop Vitality | NovaSource: 13 production plants and 1 under construction, and more than 100 terminals (US).

Tessenderlo Kerley International: production plants in Belgium (1), France (1), Turkey (1), and 1 under construction (the Netherlands), and more than 10 terminals in Europe and Mexico.

Violleau: 1 production plant (France) and 1 under construction (France).

Bio-valorization

PB Leiner: 3 production plants in Europe (Belgium, Germany, UK), 2 in China, and 3 in the Americas (US, Argentina, Brazil).

Akiolis: 3 production plants, 28 collection centers (C1/C2 categories) and 8 production plants, 20 collection centers (C3 category & food grade) in France. 1 production plant recently acquired in Spain (C2/C3 categories) to be commissioned in 2023.

Industrial Solutions

DYKA Group: 9 production plants (2 in the Netherlands, 1 in Belgium, 3 in France, 1 in Germany, 1 in Poland, and 1 in Hungary) and more than 70 branches in Europe.

Kuhlmann Europe: 4 production plants (2 in Belgium, 1 in France, and 1 in Switzerland).

moleko: 3 production plants (US).

T-Power

T-Power: 1 production plant (Belgium).

Tessenderlo Group realized a consolidated turnover of 2,587.5 million EUR in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial news sources: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TesB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes.

Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the views of management regarding future events at the date of this document. Furthermore, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Tessenderlo Group provides the information in this document as at the date of publication and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this document in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Tessenderlo Group disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties (including any employees who are not explicitly mandated by Tessenderlo Group) and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other document it issues.

Tessenderlo Group 2022 annual report | 4

Disclaimer

Tessenderlo Group NV published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
