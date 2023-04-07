Tessenderlo : Annual report Friday, April 7, 2023

Message from the CEO and the Chairman to the shareholders
9
Key figures at a glance
12
Our Agro segment
16
Our Bio-valorization segment
22
Our Industrial Solutions segment
26
Our T-Power segment
31
Information for shareholders
33
MANAGEMENT REPORT
Business progress
36
Risk analysis
39
Corporate governance statement
45
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
Sustainability and CSR at Tessenderlo Group
68
Materiality analysis
72
Governance of CSR
74
Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations
75
United Nations (UN) Global Compact
78
EcoVadis
79
Our employees
80
Our planet
92
Our community
118
KPIs
124
GRI index
130
FINANCIAL REPORT
Consolidated financial statements
133
Statement on the true and fair view of the consolidated financial
statements and the fair overview of the management report
223
Statutory auditor's report
224
Statutory financial report
231
Financial glossary
234
Alternative performance measures
236
Company profile
With a history that dates back to 1919, Tessenderlo Group has evolved over recent years from a chemical company into a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio- residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water.
With more than 4,900 people working at over one hundred locations across the globe, Tessenderlo Group is a leader in most of its markets. We primarily serve customers in agriculture, food, industry, construction and health and consumer goods end markets.
Tessenderlo Group's activities are subdivided into four operating segments:
The Agro segment combines our activities in the
production, sales and marketing of crop nutrition (liquid crop fertilizers and potassium sulfate fertilizers based on sulfur) as well as crop protection products. The Agro segment includes the Crop Vitality™, Tessenderlo Kerley International, NovaSource®, and Violleau business units.
Our activities in animal by-product processing are
combined in the Bio-valorization segment. This consists of PB Leiner (the production, trading and sales of gelatins and collagen peptides) and Akiolis (the rendering, production and sales of proteins and fats).
The Industrial Solutions segment includes products, systems and solutions for the processing and treatment of water, including flocculation and precipitation. The Industrial Solutions segment includes DYKA Group (with DYKA, JDP, and BT Nyloplast), Kuhlmann Europe and moleko™.
The T-Powersegment includes the activities of Tessenderlo Group regarding the generation of electricity, in particular, the 425 MW CCGT power plant (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) of T-Power.
Tessenderlo Group is marketing its products and services worldwide, with branches all over the world, through its four segments.
Agro
Crop Vitality | NovaSource: 13 production plants and 1 under construction, and more than 100 terminals (US).
Tessenderlo Kerley International: production plants in Belgium (1), France (1), Turkey (1), and 1 under construction (the Netherlands), and more than 10 terminals in Europe and Mexico.
Violleau: 1 production plant (France) and 1 under construction (France).
Bio-valorization
PB Leiner: 3 production plants in Europe (Belgium, Germany, UK), 2 in China, and 3 in the Americas (US, Argentina, Brazil).
Akiolis: 3 production plants, 28 collection centers (C1/C2 categories) and 8 production plants, 20 collection centers (C3 category & food grade) in France. 1 production plant recently acquired in Spain (C2/C3 categories) to be commissioned in 2023.
Industrial Solutions
DYKA Group: 9 production plants (2 in the Netherlands, 1 in Belgium, 3 in France, 1 in Germany, 1 in Poland, and 1 in Hungary) and more than 70 branches in Europe.
Kuhlmann Europe: 4 production plants (2 in Belgium, 1 in France, and 1 in Switzerland).
moleko: 3 production plants (US).
T-Power
T-Power: 1 production plant (Belgium).
Tessenderlo Group realized a consolidated turnover of 2,587.5 million EUR in 2022. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial news sources: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TesB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes.
Disclaimer
This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the views of management regarding future events at the date of this document. Furthermore, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Tessenderlo Group provides the information in this document as at the date of publication and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this document in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Tessenderlo Group disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties (including any employees who are not explicitly mandated by Tessenderlo Group) and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other document it issues.
