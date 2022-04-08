Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Tessenderlo Group nv
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TESB   BE0003555639

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV

(TESB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/08 03:36:51 am EDT
32.65 EUR   +1.24%
03:39aTESSENDERLO : Annual report Friday, April 8, 2022
PU
03:39aTESSENDERLO : Remuneration Policy Friday, April 8, 2022
PU
03:39aTESSENDERLO : Statutory auditor's report Friday, April 8, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tessenderlo : Annual report Friday, April 8, 2022

04/08/2022 | 03:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PB

Table of contents

Company profile

3

ACTIVITY REPORT

2021 highlights

6

Message from the CEO and the Chairman to the shareholders

9

Key figures at a glance

12

Our Agro segment

16

Our Bio-valorization segment

21

Our Industrial So165lutions segment

25

Our T-Power segment

29

Information for shareholders

31

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Business progress

34

Risk analysis

36

Corporate governance statement

42

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

Sustainability and CSR at Tessenderlo Group

63

Materiality analysis

67

Governance of CSR

69

Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations

70

Our employees

73

Our planet

85

Our community

99

KPIs

102

GRI index

107

FINANCIAL REPORT

Consolidated financial statements

110

Statement on the true and fair view of the consolidated financial

statements and the fair overview of the management report

189

Statutory auditor's report

190

Statutory financial report

197

Financial glossary

200

Alternative performance measures

202

Tessenderlo Group 2021 annual report |2

Company profile

With a history that dates back to 1919, Tessenderlo Group has evolved over recent years from a chemical company into a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water.

With more than 4,800 people working at over one hundred locations across the globe, Tessenderlo Group is a leader in most of its markets. We primarily serve customers in agriculture, food, industry, construction and health and consumer goods end markets.

Tessenderlo Group's activities are subdivided into four operating segments:

The Agro segment combines our activities in the production, trading and marketing of crop nutrition (liquid crop fertilizers and potassium sulfate fertilizers based on sulfur) as well as crop protection products. The

Agro segment includes the Crop Vitality™, Tessenderlo

Kerley International and NovaSource® business units.

Our activities in animal by-product processing are combined in the Bio-valorization segment. This consists of PB Leiner (the production, trading and sales of gelatins and collagen peptides) and Akiolis (the rendering, production and sales of proteins and fats).

The Industrial Solutions segment includes products, systems and solutions for the processing and treatment of water, including flocculation and precipitation. The Industrial Solutions segment includes DYKA Group (with

DYKA, JDP and BT Nyloplast), Kuhlmann Europe and moleko.

The T-Power segment includes the activities of Tessenderlo Group regarding the generation of electricity, in particular, the 425 MW CCGT power plant (Combined Cycle Gas Turbine) of T-Power.

Tessenderlo Group is marketing its products and services worldwide, with branches all over the world, through its four segments.

Agro

Crop Vitality | NovaSource: 12 production plants and 1 scheduled for construction, and more than 100 terminals (US).

Tessenderlo Kerley International: production plants in Belgium (1), France (1), Turkey (1), and 1 scheduled for construction (the Netherlands), and 10 terminals in Europe and Mexico.

Bio-valorization

PB Leiner: 3 production plants in Europe (Belgium, Germany, UK), 1 in China and 3 in the Americas (US, Argentina, Brazil).

Akiolis (France): 3 production plants, 28 collection centers (C1/C2 categories) and 8 production plants, 20 collection centers (C3 category & food grade) and 1 production plant (Violleau).

Industrial Solutions

DYKA Group: 8 production plants (2 in the Netherlands, 1 in Belgium, 2 in France, 1 in Germany, 1 in Poland and 1 in Hungary) and more than 70 branches in Europe.

Kuhlmann Europe: 4 production plants (2 in Belgium, 1 in France and 1 in Switzerland). moleko: 3 production plants (US).

T-Power

T-Power: 1 production plant (Belgium).

Tessenderlo Group realized a consolidated turnover of 2.1 billion EUR in 2021. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial news sources: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TesB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes.

Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the views of management regarding future events at the date of this document. Furthermore, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Tessenderlo Group provides the information in this document as at the date of publication and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this document in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Tessenderlo Group disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties (including any employees who are not explicitly mandated by Tessenderlo Group) and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other document it issues.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tessenderlo Group NV published this content on 08 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 April 2022 07:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
03:39aTESSENDERLO : Annual report Friday, April 8, 2022
PU
03:39aTESSENDERLO : Remuneration Policy Friday, April 8, 2022
PU
03:39aTESSENDERLO : Statutory auditor's report Friday, April 8, 2022
PU
03:39aTESSENDERLO : TG information on shareholders' rights Friday, April 8, 2022
PU
03:19aTESSENDERLO : Convocation OGM-EGM Friday, April 8, 2022
PU
03:19aTESSENDERLO : Itinerary to Tessenderlo Group HQ Friday, April 8, 2022
PU
03:19aTESSENDERLO : Statutory annual report Friday, April 8, 2022
PU
04/06TESSENDERLO : Annual report 2021 ENG pdf
PU
04/04PRESS RELEASE : disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the transparency law
PU
04/04TESSENDERLO GROUP NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 874 M 2 044 M 2 044 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 40,9 M 44,6 M 44,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 392 M 1 518 M 1 518 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,76x
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 800
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Tessenderlo Group nv Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,25 €
Average target price 43,50 €
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Tack Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefaan Arthur Haspeslagh Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
John van Essche Legal Counsel & Compliance Officer
Annemie Baeyaert Independent Non-Executive Director
Wouter de Geest Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESSENDERLO GROUP NV-3.30%1 518
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-8.71%59 503
BASF SE-18.50%49 681
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-13.70%35 755
ROYAL DSM N.V.-17.88%30 667
FMC CORPORATION23.61%17 100