Tessenderlo : Conference call 2022 results

Combination Tessenderlo Group and Picanol Group

On July 8, 2022, Tessenderlo Group and Picanol Group announced their intention to simplify and increase the transparency of the group structures of both companies, with a view to combining them into a single industrial group with, in time, a single stock exchange listing and a single board of directors.

By the end of the first quarter of 2023, Tessenderlo Group was holding 100% of the shares of Picanol Group. As a result of this transaction, Picanol Group became a business unit in the Machines & Technologies segment of Tessenderlo Group with effect from January 2023.

©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2022 results