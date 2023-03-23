Advanced search
    TESB   BE0003555639

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV

(TESB)
2023-03-23
29.10 EUR   -4.90%
11:03aTessenderlo : Conference call 2022 results
PU
03:13aTessenderlo : 2023 PR Tessenderlo Group 2022 results English
PU
03/10Tessenderlo Acquires Remaining Shares of Picanol Group
MT
Tessenderlo : Conference call 2022 results

03/23/2023 | 11:03am EDT
TESSENDERLO GROUP CONFERENCE CALL 2022 RESULTS

Brussels, March 23, 2023

KEY EVENTS

©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2022 results

Combination Tessenderlo Group and Picanol Group

On July 8, 2022, Tessenderlo Group and Picanol Group announced their intention to simplify and increase the transparency of the group structures of both companies, with a view to combining them into a single industrial group with, in time, a single stock exchange listing and a single board of directors.

By the end of the first quarter of 2023, Tessenderlo Group was holding 100% of the shares of Picanol Group. As a result of this transaction, Picanol Group became a business unit in the Machines & Technologies segment of Tessenderlo Group with effect from January 2023.

©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2022 results

After the transaction

Tessenderlo Group

Agro

Bio-valorization

Industrial

Machines &

T-Power

Solutions

Technologies

©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2022 results

Segments & business units

Agro

Bio-valorization

Industrial Solutions

Machines &

T-Power

Technologies

©Tessenderlo Group Conference call - 2022 results

Disclaimer

Tessenderlo Group NV published this content on 23 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2023 15:02:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
