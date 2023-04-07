Tessenderlo : Convocation OGM-EGM Friday, April 7, 2023

Unofficial English translation of the official Dutch version

The shareholders' meeting renews the mandate of Mr. Luc Tack as executive director for the statutory term of four years. The mandate will end after the shareholders' meeting approving the annual accounts for the financial year closed on December 31, 2026.

b) Reappointment of Mr. Karel Vinck as non-executive director

Upon recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors proposes the renewal of the mandate of Mr. Karel Vinck as non-executive director for the statutory term of four years. Appointments are made, as a rule, for a maximum of three consecutive terms. The board of directors decides by unanimous resolution to propose an exception to this policy for Mr. Karel Vinck because of the professional skills of the latter as they are apparent from the curriculum vitae as well as the thorough knowledge of the Company's strategy and activities and years of experience Mr. Karel Vinck has acquired since his appointment as director in 2005. The curriculum vitae of Mr. Karel Vinck is available on the website of Tessenderlo Group: https://www.tessenderlo.com/en/about-us/corporate-

governance/board-directors/curriculum-vitae.

Proposed resolution:

The shareholders' meeting renews the mandate of Mr. Karel Vinck as non-executive director for the statutory term of four years. The mandate will end after the shareholders' meeting approving the annual accounts for the financial year closed on December 31, 2026.

Reappointment of Mr. Wouter De Geest as independent non-executive director

Upon recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors proposes the renewal of the mandate of Mr. Wouter De Geest as independent non-executive director for the statutory term of four years, because of the professional skills of the latter as they are apparent from the curriculum vitae and because of the thorough understanding Mr. Wouter De Geest acquired of the Company's business since his appointment as director in 2021. The curriculum vitae of Mr. Wouter De Geest is available on the website of Tessenderlo Group: https://www.tessenderlo.com/en/about-

us/corporate-governance/board-directors/curriculum-vitae.

Mr. Wouter De Geest complies with the functional, family and financial criteria of independence as provided for in article 7:87 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and in the corporate governance charter of the Company.

Proposed resolution:

The shareholders' meeting renews the mandate of Mr. Wouter De Geest as non-executive director for the statutory term of four years. The mandate will end after the shareholders' meeting approving the annual accounts for the financial year closed on December 31, 2026.

The shareholders' meeting acknowledges that, from the information made available to the Company, Mr. Wouter De Geest qualifies as an independent director according to the independence criteria provided for by article 7:87 of the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations and by provision 3.5 of the 2020 Belgian Corporate Governance Code and appoints him as independent director. Appointment of Ms. Laurie Tack as non-executive director

Upon recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee, the board of directors recommends to appoint Ms. Laurie Tack as non-executivedirector for the statutory term of four years. Ms. Laurie Tack has the professional skills as they are apparent from the below curriculum vitae.

Ms. Laurie Tack holds a Bachelor Degree in Finance, Accounting and Economics from the University of Kent (UK) where she graduated in 2012 and a MBA from Harvard Business School (Boston, USA). She started her professional career as analyst in a private equity firm in London in 2012, followed by holding various management positions in Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc., a company headquartered in Phoenix, AZ (USA) and part of the Tessenderlo Group where she gained experience in finance, sales and strategy execution. In 2020 she took the position of executive director of Harmony Industries - Clarysse NV, a