    TESB   BE0003555639

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV

(TESB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  03:18 2022-09-16 am EDT
31.45 EUR   -1.10%
03:00aTESSENDERLO : Disclaimer Tessenderlo Group Thursday, September 15, 2022
PU
09/07TESSENDERLO GROUP NV : Security operations
CO
09/05TESSENDERLO GROUP NV : Threshold crossings
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tessenderlo : Disclaimer Tessenderlo Group Thursday, September 15, 2022

09/16/2022 | 03:00am EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED KINGDOM OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

Go to www.tessenderlo.com/en/transaction-tessenderlo-group-and-picanol-groupfor more information.

Disclaimer

Tessenderlo Group NV published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 September 2022 06:59:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 1 895 M 1 894 M 1 894 M
Net income 2022 153 M 153 M 153 M
Net cash 2022 147 M 147 M 147 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 371 M 1 371 M 1 371 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,65x
EV / Sales 2023 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 4 838
Free-Float 43,0%
Chart TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Tessenderlo Group nv Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 31,80 €
Average target price 43,50 €
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Tack Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefaan Arthur Haspeslagh Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
John van Essche Legal Counsel & Compliance Officer
Annemie Baeyaert Independent Non-Executive Director
Wouter de Geest Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESSENDERLO GROUP NV-4.65%1 371
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-18.60%46 356
BASF SE-31.60%38 338
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-31.75%27 955
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED17.77%18 352
FMC CORPORATION-1.49%13 980