December 18, 2023, 5:40 pm CET

TESSENDERLO GROUP: DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TRANSPARENCY LAW

Tessenderlo Group (Euronext: TESB) discloses information required under article 15, §1 of the Law of May 2, 2007, regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies.

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the extraordinary general meeting of May 10, 2022, the Board of Directors of Tessenderlo Group nv decided to cancel 1,083,003 treasury shares purchased under the share repurchase program launched in early April 2023. Following the cancellation of these treasury shares, the denominator changed from 85,472,762 shares to 84,389,759 shares on December 14, 2023.

Status as of December 18, 2023 Total outstanding capital: 428,268,879.25 EUR Total number of outstanding ordinary shares: 84,389,759 Total number of voting rights (the denominator): 109,147,8122 Total number of outstanding warrants: 0

(each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to one new ordinary share)

Notifications:

According to Tessenderlo Group nv bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed has been set at 1%, 3%, 5%, 7.5% as well as each multiple of 5%, in either direction. Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Tessenderlo Group's bylaws, should be sent to kurt.dejonckheere@tessenderlo.com, as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) at trp.fin@fsma.be.

This information is also available on www.tessenderlo.com.

The information provided includes regulated information, as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments permitted to trade on regulated markets. It should be noted that out of these 109,147,812 voting rights, (a) the exercise of the 49,500 voting rights attached to the treasury shares of Tessenderlo Group nv is suspended in accordance with article 7:217, §1, second paragraph of the Belgian Companies and associations code and (b) the exercise of the 43,567,589 voting rights attached to the shares that are held by Picanol nv is suspended in accordance with article 7:224 of the Belgian Companies and associations code.

