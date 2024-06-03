PRESS RELEASE

Tessenderlo Group (Euronext: TESB) discloses information required under article 15, §1 of the Law of May 2, 2007, regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies.

Status as of June 3, 2024

Total outstanding capital:

428,268,879.25 EUR

Total number of outstanding ordinary shares:

84,389,759

Total number of voting rights (the denominator):

109,455,7842

Total number of outstanding warrants:

0

(each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to one new ordinary share)

Notifications:

According to Tessenderlo Group nv bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed has been set at 1%, 3%, 5%, 7.5% as well as each multiple of 5%, in either direction. Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Tessenderlo Group's bylaws, should be sent to ir@tessenderlo.com, as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) at trp.fin@fsma.be.

This information is also available on www.tessenderlo.com.

  1. The information provided includes regulated information, as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments permitted to trade on regulated markets.
  2. It should be noted that out of these 109,455,784 voting rights, (a) the exercise of the 844,450 voting rights attached to the treasury shares of Tessenderlo Group nv is suspended in accordance with article 7:217, §1, second paragraph of the Belgian Companies and associations code and (b) the exercise of the 43,720,006 voting rights attached to the shares that are held by Picanol nv is suspended in accordance with article 7:224 of the Belgian Companies and associations code.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group is an industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, machinery, mechanical engineering, electronics, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. With its headquarters in Belgium, the group is active in over 100 countries and it has a global team of more than 7,500 employees. Its belief that "Every Molecule Counts" is at the heart of the strategy of the group: Tessenderlo Group continually strives to valorize its products and processes to the maximum and to add value to everything it does. In 2023, Tessenderlo Group recorded a consolidated revenue of 2.9 billion EUR. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial Newswires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes. For more information about Tessenderlo Group, its people, its brands, and its results, please visit www.tessenderlo.com.

