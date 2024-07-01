PRESS RELEASE

July 1, 2024, 5:40 pm CET

TESSENDERLO GROUP: DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TRANSPARENCY LAW

Tessenderlo Group (Euronext: TESB) discloses information required under article 15, §1 of the Law of May 2, 2007, regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies.

Status as of July 1, 2024 Total outstanding capital: 428,268,879.25 EUR Total number of outstanding ordinary shares: 84,389,759 Total number of voting rights (the denominator): 109,455,7342 Total number of outstanding warrants: 0

(each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to one new ordinary share)

Notifications:

According to Tessenderlo Group nv bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed has been set at 1%, 3%, 5%, 7.5% as well as each multiple of 5%, in either direction. Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Tessenderlo Group's bylaws, should be sent to ir@tessenderlo.com, as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) at trp.fin@fsma.be.

This information is also available on www.tessenderlo.com.

The information provided includes regulated information, as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments permitted to trade on regulated markets. It should be noted that out of these 109,455,734 voting rights, (a) the exercise of the 1,120,950 voting rights attached to the treasury shares of Tessenderlo Group nv is suspended in accordance with article 7:217, §1, second paragraph of the Belgian Companies and associations code and (b) the exercise of the 43,720,006 voting rights attached to the shares that are held by Picanol nv is suspended in accordance with article 7:224 of the Belgian Companies and associations code.

