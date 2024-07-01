(each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to one new ordinary share)
According to Tessenderlo Group nv bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed has been set at 1%, 3%, 5%, 7.5% as well as each multiple of 5%, in either direction. Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Tessenderlo Group's bylaws, should be sent to ir@tessenderlo.com, as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) at trp.fin@fsma.be.
The information provided includes regulated information, as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments permitted to trade on regulated markets.
It should be noted that out of these 109,455,734 voting rights, (a) the exercise of the 1,120,950 voting rights attached to the treasury shares of Tessenderlo Group nv is suspended in accordance with article 7:217, §1, second paragraph of the Belgian Companies and associations code and (b) the exercise of the 43,720,006 voting rights attached to the shares that are held by Picanol nv is suspended in accordance with article 7:224 of the Belgian Companies and associations code.
Tessenderlo Group is an industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, machinery, mechanical engineering, electronics, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. With its headquarters in Belgium, the group is active in over 100 countries and it has a global team of more than 7,500 employees. Its belief that "Every Molecule Counts" is at the heart of the strategy of the group: Tessenderlo Group continually strives to valorize its products and processes to the maximum and to add value to everything it does. In 2023, Tessenderlo Group recorded a consolidated revenue of 2.9 billion EUR. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial Newswires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes. For more information about Tessenderlo Group, its people, its brands, and its results, please visit www.tessenderlo.com.
Miguel de Potter
+32 2 887 09 58
Tessenderlo Group nv is a diversified industrial group. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- sale of agrochemicals (37.7%): crop nutrients (liquid sulfur fertilizers, solid and soluble potassium sulfate fertilizers, etc.) and crop protection products;
- sale of animal by-products (30.9%): animal fats and proteins, gelatins, collagen peptides, etc.;
- sale of industrial products (28.3%): plastic pipe systems, PVC profiles, performance chemicals (ferric chloride, caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, hydrochloric acid, sodium sulphide, hydrogen sulphide, calcium chloride, etc.), electrolysis products, specialty chemicals, etc. for the water treatment and transportation, construction, mining, food processing, oil and gas industries, etc.;
- power generation (3.1%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Belgium (9.1%), France (16.5%), the Netherlands (10.2%), the United Kingdom (4.9%), Spain (3.5%), Germany (3%), Poland (1.5%), Europe (6%), the United States (28.8%), Mexico (3.2%), China (0.7%) and other (12.6%).