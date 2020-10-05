Log in
10/05 11:30:00 am
32.2 EUR   0.00%
12:00pTESSENDERLO GROUP : Notification and Repurchase of shares
PU
11:45aTESSENDERLO GROUP : Notification and Repurchase of shares
PU
09/01TESSENDERLO GROUP NV : Nomination
CO
Tessenderlo Group: Notification and Repurchase of shares

10/05/2020 | 11:45am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information 1

October 5, 2020, 5:40 pm CET

TESSENDERLO GROUP: DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TRANSPARENCY LAW + REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TRANSPARENCY LAW:Tessenderlo Group (Euronext: TESB) discloses information required under article 15, §1 of the Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies.

Status as of September 30, 2020

Total outstanding capital:

216,231,862.15 EUR

Total number of outstanding ordinary shares:

43,154,979

Total number of voting rights (the denominator):

61,138,607

Total number of outstanding warrants:

0

(each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to one new ordinary share)

Notifications:

According to Tessenderlo Group nv bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed has been set at 1%, 3%, 5%, 7.5% as well as each multiple of 5%, in either direction. Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Tessenderlo Group's bylaws, should be sent to kurt.dejonckheere@tessenderlo.com, as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) at trp.fin@fsma.be.

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES:

With reference to Article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Tessenderlo Group announces that it has started a program for the purchase of its own shares for an amount of up to 5,000,000 EUR. These shares will be used as part of the senior management compensation plan (Long Term Incentive Plan). On September 28, 2020, Tessenderlo Group bought 132,000 of its own shares at 32 EUR per share for a total amount of 4,224,000 EUR. The purchase was made on the Euronext Brussels regulated market. The board of directors of Tessenderlo Group made this purchase as authorized by the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 6, 2017. As a result of the aforementioned transaction the company owns a total of 132,000 of its own shares or 0.306% of the total number of 43,154,979 issued shares, as at October 1, 2020.

An overview of purchases of own shares is provided on our website www.tessenderlo.comat www.tessenderlo.com/en/investor-relations/information-for-shareholders/repurchase-of-shares

1 The information provided includes regulated information, as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments permitted to trade on regulated markets.

1/2

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group is a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. The group employs more than 4,700 people, is a leader in most of its markets and recorded a consolidated revenue of 1.7 billion EUR in 2019. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial News wires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Frederic Dryhoel

Kurt Dejonckheere

+32 2 639 19 85

+32 2 639 18 41

frederic.dryhoel@tessenderlo.com

kurt.dejonckheere@tessenderlo.com

This press release is available in Dutch and English on the corporate website www.tessenderlo.com.

Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the views of management regarding future events at the date of this document. Furthermore, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Tessenderlo Group provides the information in this press release as at the date of publication and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Tessenderlo Group disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties (including any employees who are not explicitly mandated by Tessenderlo Group) and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release it issues.

2/2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tessenderlo Group NV published this content on 05 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 15:44:03 UTC
