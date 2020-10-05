Tessenderlo Group: Notification and Repurchase of shares

PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information 1

October 5, 2020, 5:40 pm CET

TESSENDERLO GROUP: DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TRANSPARENCY LAW + REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES

DISCLOSURE IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE TRANSPARENCY LAW:Tessenderlo Group (Euronext: TESB) discloses information required under article 15, §1 of the Law of 2 May 2007 regarding the disclosure of important shareholdings in listed companies.

Status as of September 30, 2020 Total outstanding capital: 216,231,862.15 EUR Total number of outstanding ordinary shares: 43,154,979 Total number of voting rights (the denominator): 61,138,607 Total number of outstanding warrants: 0

(each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe to one new ordinary share)

Notifications:

According to Tessenderlo Group nv bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed has been set at 1%, 3%, 5%, 7.5% as well as each multiple of 5%, in either direction. Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of May 2, 2007 or Tessenderlo Group's bylaws, should be sent to kurt.dejonckheere@tessenderlo.com, as well as to the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) at trp.fin@fsma.be.

REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES:

With reference to Article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019 in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Tessenderlo Group announces that it has started a program for the purchase of its own shares for an amount of up to 5,000,000 EUR. These shares will be used as part of the senior management compensation plan (Long Term Incentive Plan). On September 28, 2020, Tessenderlo Group bought 132,000 of its own shares at 32 EUR per share for a total amount of 4,224,000 EUR. The purchase was made on the Euronext Brussels regulated market. The board of directors of Tessenderlo Group made this purchase as authorized by the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 6, 2017. As a result of the aforementioned transaction the company owns a total of 132,000 of its own shares or 0.306% of the total number of 43,154,979 issued shares, as at October 1, 2020.

An overview of purchases of own shares is provided on our website www.tessenderlo.comat www.tessenderlo.com/en/investor-relations/information-for-shareholders/repurchase-of-shares

1 The information provided includes regulated information, as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments permitted to trade on regulated markets.

1/2