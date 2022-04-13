Log in
  5. Tessenderlo Group nv
    TESB   BE0003555639

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV

(TESB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/13 11:35:25 am EDT
33.30 EUR   -0.15%
Tessenderlo Group: Repurchase of own shares as part of senior management compensation plan

04/13/2022 | 12:09pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information 1

April 13, 2022, 5:40 pm CET

TESSENDERLO GROUP: REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES AS PART OF SENIOR MANAGEMENT COMPENSATION PLAN

With reference to Article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019, in execution of the Companies and Associations Code, Tessenderlo Group announces that it has completed a program for the purchase of its own shares for an amount of up to 5,000,000 EUR. These shares will be used as part of the senior management compensation plan (Long Term Incentive Plan) with pay-out in April 2022. From April 6 till April 13, 2022, Tessenderlo Group bought 19,608 of its own shares at an average price of 32.60 EUR per share for a total amount of 639,273 EUR. The purchase was made on the Euronext Brussels regulated market. The board of directors of Tessenderlo Group made this purchase as authorized by the Extraordinary General Meeting on June 6, 2017. As a result of the aforementioned transaction the company owns a total of 151,608 of its own shares or 0.35% of the total number of 43,154,979 issued shares, as at April 13, 2022.

Overview of purchases per day:

Date

Number of shares purchased

Average purchase price

(in EUR)

Lowest purchase price

(in EUR)

Highest purchase price

(in EUR)

Total cost price (In EUR)

April 6, 2022

2,827

32.10

32.05

32.20

90,744

April 7, 2022

6,400

32.44

32.00

32.80

207,633

April 8, 2022

3,500

32.82

32.55

33.05

114,855

April 11, 2022

3,000

32.61

32.25

32.90

97,837

April 12, 2022

3,881

33.03

32.60

33.35

128,205

TOTAAL

19,608

32.60

639,273

An overview of purchases of own shares is provided on our website www.tessenderlo.com at www.tessenderlo.com/en/investor-relations/information-for-shareholders/repurchase-of-shares

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group is a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. The group employs more than 4,800 people, is a leader in most of its markets and recorded a consolidated revenue of 2.1 billion EUR in 2021. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial News wires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes.

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Frederic Dryhoel

Kurt Dejonckheere

+32 2 639 19 85

+32 2 639 18 41

frederic.dryhoel@tessenderlo.com

kurt.dejonckheere@tessenderlo.com

1 The information provided includes regulated information, as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments permitted to trade on regulated markets.

This press release is available in Dutch and English on the corporate website www.tessenderlo.com.

Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the views of management regarding future events at the date of this document. Furthermore, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Tessenderlo Group provides the information in this press release as at the date of publication and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Tessenderlo Group disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties (including any employees who are not explicitly mandated by Tessenderlo Group) and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release it issues.

Disclaimer

Tessenderlo Group NV published this content on 13 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2022 16:04:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
