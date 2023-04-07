Tessenderlo : Information on shareholders' rights Friday, April 7, 2023

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ON CERTAIN SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS OF PARTICULAR RELEVANCE IN THE CONTEXT OF GENERAL MEETINGS

Disclaimer: This information is provided for general information purposes only. In the event of contradiction between this document and the rules provided in the Belgian Code of Companies and Associations or the articles of association, the latter will prevail. This summary should not be relied upon as legal advice. Shareholders faced with specific queries or concerns in relation to these rights are welcome to contact the legal department of the company (attn. legal department, Tessenderlo Group NV/SA, rue du Trône 130, 1050 Brussels, GM-Admin@tessenderlo.com) or their personal legal advisor.

Right to add items to the agenda and to propose resolutions

Shareholders who, alone or jointly, hold at least 3% of the capital of the company may add items to the agenda of shareholders' meetings and file resolution proposals in relation to items put or to be put on the agenda of such meetings.

This right does not apply to shareholders' meetings convened following a first shareholders' meeting which could not validly deliberate because the required attendance quorum was not reached.

Shareholders who wish to exercise this right must notify the company in writing. The notification should be sent as indicated in the convening notice and must reach the company at the latest on the 22nd calendar day before the shareholders' meeting concerned.

The notification should include :

the text of the items to be added to the agenda as well as the corresponding resolutions and/or the text of the newly proposed resolutions concerning items that were already on the agenda;

proof that the requesting shareholder(s) (jointly) hold(s) at least 3% of the capital on

the date of the notification; the ownership on the date of the notification will be evidenced