Tessenderlo : Itinerary to Tessenderlo Group HQ Friday, April 7, 2023

From the outer ring road R20, take the exit "Troon-Trône", cross all lanes to get to the right lane. Turn right at the trafﬁc lights (at the ING building), onto "Rue du Trône - Troonstraat". Our headquarters are located on the le� at No 130.

Visitors can use our underground car park which is located just around the corner, next to the entrance at "212, Chaussée de Wavre - Waversesteenweg". Reserva�on is required.

GPS COORDINATES

Troonstraat 130 (Main entrance) : 50.83591, 4.3716

Waversesteenweg 212 (Car park): 50.8360119, 4.372093