Tessenderlo : Itinerary to Tessenderlo Group HQ Friday, April 7, 2023
04/07/2023 | 02:35am EDT
Tessenderlo Group
Administra�ve Headquarters
ACCESS MAP
Rue du Trône - Troonstraat 130, 1050 Brussels, Belgium
Tel: +32 2 639 18 11
Fax: +32 2 639 19 02 www.tessenderlogroup.com
Central Sta�on M
Rue
Ravenstein
M Parc/Park
Rue
P
des
alais
M Arts-Loi /Kunst-Wet
Rue
R20
de
la
Loi
Midi Sta�on M
R20
Place Royale
Rue
de
M Trône/Troon
Rue
du
Namur
Rue
du
T
rône
M Porte de Namur/Naamsepoort
Rue
Beliard
Luxembourg
Quar�er Léopold
Rue
Luxembourg Sta�on
d'Idalie
M Louise/Louiza
v A
. Louise
Place Stéphanie
Chée
de
avre
Chaussée
d'Ixelles
W
de
aix
Royal
Rue P
la
K
du
Prince
Prince
du
RueRue
Albert
Rue
eyenveld
de
Dublin
Rue
Chée de
Wavre
Star�ng from the Brussels ring road R20 which is located around the city centre of Brussels
From theinner ring road R20, take the exit "Belliard" and follow "Boulevard du Régent - Regentlaan" un�l you reach the "Place du Trône - Troonplein" and turn le� onto "Rue du Trône - Troonstraat"(at the ING building). Our headquarters are located on the le� at No 130.
A12
E19
Antwerpen
Amsterdam
Antwerpen
From the outer ring road R20, take the exit "Troon-Trône", cross all lanes to get to the right lane. Turn right at the trafﬁc lights (at the ING building), onto "Rue du Trône - Troonstraat". Our headquarters are located on the le� at No 130.
Visitors can use our underground car park which is located just around the corner, next to the entrance at "212, Chaussée de Wavre - Waversesteenweg". Reserva�on is required.
From the railway sta�on "Bruxelles-Luxembourg", it is a 5 minute walk to our headquarters.
BUS
Central Sta�on
Luxembourg Sta�on
Midi Sta�on
Tr
r
Rueoonst
R0
duT aat
rône
Ring road
Leuven
R0
Ring road
− Bus 34, stop "Idalie"
− Bus 38, stop "Idalie"
− Bus 80, stop "Idalie"
− Bus 95, stop "Idalie"
SUBWAY
E411
Luxembourg
E19
Namur
Paris
Lille
Mons
Line 2 - stop "Trône-Troon" - exit "Rue du Luxembourg - Luxemburgstraat " - Cross the "Rue du Luxembourg - Luxemburgstraat" and turn le� onto "rue du Trône - Troonstraat".
Located near the Brussels city centre, our headquarters are easily accessible by bicycle. Villo Bike Rental sta�ons can be found at the railway sta�on "Bruxelles- Luxembourg" or near the metro sta�on "Trône -Troon" at "Rue du Luxembourg- Luxemburgstraat". Our facili�es oﬀer a secure bicycle parking.
