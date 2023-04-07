Advanced search
Tessenderlo : Statutory annual report Friday, April 7, 2023
PU
Tessenderlo : Remuneration Policy Friday, April 7, 2023
PU
Tessenderlo : Information on shareholders' rights Friday, April 7, 2023
PU
Tessenderlo : Itinerary to Tessenderlo Group HQ Friday, April 7, 2023

04/07/2023 | 02:35am EDT
Tessenderlo Group

Administra�ve Headquarters

ACCESS MAP

Rue du Trône - Troonstraat 130, 1050 Brussels, Belgium

Tel: +32 2 639 18 11

Fax: +32 2 639 19 02 www.tessenderlogroup.com

Central Sta�on M

Rue

Ravenstein

M Parc/Park

Rue

P

des

alais

M Arts-Loi /Kunst-Wet

Rue

R20

de

la

Loi

Midi Sta�on M

R20

Place Royale

Rue

de

M Trône/Troon

Rue

du

Namur

Rue

du

T

rône

M Porte de Namur/Naamsepoort

Rue

Beliard

Luxembourg

Quar�er Léopold

Rue

Luxembourg Sta�on

d'Idalie

M Louise/Louiza

v A

. Louise

Place Stéphanie

Chée

de

avre

Chaussée

d'Ixelles

W

de

aix

Royal

Rue P

la

K

du

Prince

Prince

du

RueRue

Albert

Rue

eyenveld

de

Dublin

Rue

Chée de

Wavre

Star�ng from the Brussels ring road R20 which is located around the city centre of Brussels

From theinner ring road R20, take the exit "Belliard" and follow "Boulevard du Régent - Regentlaan" un�l you reach the "Place du Trône - Troonplein" and turn le� onto "Rue du Trône - Troonstraat"(at the ING building). Our headquarters are located on the le� at No 130.

A12

E19

Antwerpen

Amsterdam

Antwerpen

From the outer ring road R20, take the exit "Troon-Trône", cross all lanes to get to the right lane. Turn right at the trafﬁc lights (at the ING building), onto "Rue du Trône - Troonstraat". Our headquarters are located on the le� at No 130.

Visitors can use our underground car park which is located just around the corner, next to the entrance at "212, Chaussée de Wavre - Waversesteenweg". Reserva�on is required.

GPS COORDINATES

Troonstraat 130 (Main entrance) : 50.83591, 4.3716

Waversesteenweg 212 (Car park): 50.8360119, 4.372093

E40

London

Oostende

Gent

North Sta�on

Brussels Airport

E40

Köln

Liège

TRAIN

From the railway sta�on "Bruxelles-Luxembourg", it is a 5 minute walk to our headquarters.

BUS

Central Sta�on

Luxembourg Sta�on

Midi Sta�on

Tr

r

Rueoonst

R0

duT aat

rône

Ring road

Leuven

R0

Ring road

− Bus 34, stop "Idalie"

− Bus 38, stop "Idalie"

− Bus 80, stop "Idalie"

− Bus 95, stop "Idalie"

SUBWAY

E411

Luxembourg

E19

Namur

Paris

Lille

Mons

Line 2 - stop "Trône-Troon" - exit "Rue du Luxembourg - Luxemburgstraat " - Cross the "Rue du Luxembourg - Luxemburgstraat" and turn le� onto "rue du Trône - Troonstraat".

Located near the Brussels city centre, our headquarters are easily accessible by bicycle. Villo Bike Rental sta�ons can be found at the railway sta�on "Bruxelles- Luxembourg" or near the metro sta�on "Trône -Troon" at "Rue du Luxembourg- Luxemburgstraat". Our facili�es oﬀer a secure bicycle parking.

Disclaimer

Tessenderlo Group NV published this content on 07 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 06:34:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
