TESSENDERLO GROUP: PUBLICATION OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION (ARTICLE 14, FIRST PARAGRAPH OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF MAY 2, 2007, ON THE DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS)
1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION
Tessenderlo Group received a transparency notification on July 3, 2024, indicating that Manuco International nv was holding 5,051,449 voting rights of the company on July 3, 2024. They have crossed the 5% statutory threshold.
2. THE NOTIFICATION CONTAIN THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION
Notification of Patrick Steverlynck, Manuco International nv, Luc Tack, Oostiep Group bv, Tessenderlo Group nv and Picanol nv
- Reason for the notification: crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert, concluding or amending a mutual agreement
- Notification by: persons acting in concert
- Person(s) subject to the notification requirement: Patrick Steverlynck, Manuco International nv, Luc Tack, Oostiep Group bv, Tessenderlo Group nv and Picanol nv
- Transaction date: July 3, 2024
- Crossed threshold: 5%
- Denominator: 109,445,734
- Notified details:
Voting rights
Previous notification
After the transaction
Holders of voting rights
Voting rights
Voting rights linked
Voting rights not
% Voting rights linked to
% Voting rights not
to securities
linked to securities
securities
linked to securities
Patrick Steverlynck
10,738
10,738
0.01%
Manuco International nv
5,678,045
5,051,449
4.62%
Subtotal
5,688,783
5,062,187
4.63%
Luc Tack
92,226
92,226
0.08%
Oostiep Group bv
37,439,220
38,065,816
34.78%
Tessenderlo Group nv
685,950
1,120,950
1.02%
Picanol nv
43,720,006
43,720,006
39.95%
Subtotal
81,937,402
82,998,998
75.84%
TOTAL
88,061,185
0
80.46%
0.00%
B.
Equivalent financial
After the transaction
instruments
Holders of
Type of financial
Expiration date
Exercise period
Voting rights that may
% voting rights
Settlement
equivalent financial
instrument
or date
be acquired if the
instruments
instrument is exercised
0
0.00%
Total (A&B)
Voting rights
% of voting rights
88,061,185
80.46%
Chain of control:
Mr. Luc Tack controls Oostiep Group bv. Mr. Patrick Steverlynck controls Manuco International nv. The mutual agreement that exists between the two parties does not imply joint control. Luc Tack controls through Oostiep Group bv exclusively Tessenderlo Group nv. Tessenderlo Group nv controls Picanol nv.
About Tessenderlo Group
Tessenderlo Group is an industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, machinery, mechanical engineering, electronics, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. With its headquarters in Belgium, the group is active in over 100 countries and it has a global team of more than 7,500 employees. Its belief that "Every Molecule Counts" is at the heart of the strategy of the group: Tessenderlo Group continually strives to valorize its products and processes to the maximum and to add value to everything it does. In 2023, Tessenderlo Group recorded a consolidated revenue of 2.9 billion EUR. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial Newswires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes. For more information about Tessenderlo Group, its people, its brands, and its results, please visit www.tessenderlo.com.
CFO - Investor Relations
Miguel de Potter
- +32 2 887 09 58
