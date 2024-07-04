1 The information provided includes regulated information, as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments permitted to trade on regulated markets.

The full text of the transparency notification received by Tessenderlo Group is available on www.tessenderlo.com.

Tessenderlo Group is an industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, machinery, mechanical engineering, electronics, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. With its headquarters in Belgium, the group is active in over 100 countries and it has a global team of more than 7,500 employees. Its belief that "Every Molecule Counts" is at the heart of the strategy of the group: Tessenderlo Group continually strives to valorize its products and processes to the maximum and to add value to everything it does. In 2023, Tessenderlo Group recorded a consolidated revenue of 2.9 billion EUR. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial Newswires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes. For more information about Tessenderlo Group, its people, its brands, and its results, please visit www.tessenderlo.com.

CFO - Investor Relations

Miguel de Potter

+32 2 887 09 58

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the views of management regarding future events at the date of this document. Furthermore, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Tessenderlo Group provides the information in this press release as at the date of publication and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Tessenderlo Group disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties (including any employees who are not explicitly mandated by Tessenderlo Group) and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release it issues.

