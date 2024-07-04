PRESS RELEASE

TESSENDERLO GROUP: PUBLICATION OF TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION (ARTICLE 14, FIRST PARAGRAPH OF THE BELGIAN LAW OF MAY 2, 2007, ON THE DISCLOSURE OF SIGNIFICANT SHAREHOLDINGS)

1. SUMMARY OF THE NOTIFICATION

Tessenderlo Group received a transparency notification on July 3, 2024, indicating that Manuco International nv was holding 5,051,449 voting rights of the company on July 3, 2024. They have crossed the 5% statutory threshold.

2. THE NOTIFICATION CONTAIN THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION

Notification of Patrick Steverlynck, Manuco International nv, Luc Tack, Oostiep Group bv, Tessenderlo Group nv and Picanol nv

  • Reason for the notification: crossing of a threshold by persons acting in concert, concluding or amending a mutual agreement
  • Notification by: persons acting in concert
  • Person(s) subject to the notification requirement: Patrick Steverlynck, Manuco International nv, Luc Tack, Oostiep Group bv, Tessenderlo Group nv and Picanol nv
  • Transaction date: July 3, 2024
  • Crossed threshold: 5%
  • Denominator: 109,445,734
  • Notified details:

Voting rights

Previous notification

After the transaction

Holders of voting rights

Voting rights

Voting rights linked

Voting rights not

% Voting rights linked to

% Voting rights not

to securities

linked to securities

securities

linked to securities

Patrick Steverlynck

10,738

10,738

0.01%

Manuco International nv

5,678,045

5,051,449

4.62%

Subtotal

5,688,783

5,062,187

4.63%

Luc Tack

92,226

92,226

0.08%

Oostiep Group bv

37,439,220

38,065,816

34.78%

Tessenderlo Group nv

685,950

1,120,950

1.02%

Picanol nv

43,720,006

43,720,006

39.95%

Subtotal

81,937,402

82,998,998

75.84%

TOTAL

88,061,185

0

80.46%

0.00%

B.

Equivalent financial

After the transaction

instruments

Holders of

Type of financial

Expiration date

Exercise period

Voting rights that may

% voting rights

Settlement

equivalent financial

instrument

or date

be acquired if the

instruments

instrument is exercised

0

0.00%

Total (A&B)

Voting rights

% of voting rights

88,061,185

80.46%

Chain of control:

Mr. Luc Tack controls Oostiep Group bv. Mr. Patrick Steverlynck controls Manuco International nv. The mutual agreement that exists between the two parties does not imply joint control. Luc Tack controls through Oostiep Group bv exclusively Tessenderlo Group nv. Tessenderlo Group nv controls Picanol nv.

The information provided includes regulated information, as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, regarding the duties of issuers of financial instruments permitted to trade on regulated markets.

The full text of the transparency notification received by Tessenderlo Group is available on www.tessenderlo.com.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group is an industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, machinery, mechanical engineering, electronics, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. With its headquarters in Belgium, the group is active in over 100 countries and it has a global team of more than 7,500 employees. Its belief that "Every Molecule Counts" is at the heart of the strategy of the group: Tessenderlo Group continually strives to valorize its products and processes to the maximum and to add value to everything it does. In 2023, Tessenderlo Group recorded a consolidated revenue of 2.9 billion EUR. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial Newswires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes. For more information about Tessenderlo Group, its people, its brands, and its results, please visit www.tessenderlo.com.

CFO - Investor Relations

Miguel de Potter

  • +32 2 887 09 58

Disclaimer

This document may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the views of management regarding future events at the date of this document. Furthermore, they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be different from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Tessenderlo Group provides the information in this press release as at the date of publication and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to update, clarify or correct any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Tessenderlo Group disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties (including any employees who are not explicitly mandated by Tessenderlo Group) and, subject to applicable legislation, does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release it issues.

