Tessenderlo : Statutory annual report Friday, April 7, 2023

Tessenderlo Group nv

Rue du Trône 130

1050 Brussels

0412.101.728 (the "Company")

Statutory annual report of the Board of Directors relating to

the financial year 2022

(article 3.6 of the Code of Companies and Associations)

In accordance with article 3.6 of the Code of Companies and Associations of the Companies' Code, the Board of Directors reports on the activities of the Company with respect to the financial year 2022.

Operating result, financial situation and cash flows

Total operating income increased from 575,855,581 EUR in 2021 to 823,307,686 EUR in 2022. Turnover increased from 482,567,869 EUR in 2021 to 613,100,425 EUR in 2022, mainly thanks to higher sales prices (which had to compensate for increased raw material, energy and transportation costs) of fertilizers (Tessenderlo Kerley International activity) and gelatins (PB Leiner activity).

The other operating income, which mainly consists of intragroup recharging of services and the sale of electricity - related to energy from an electricity purchase agreement, which is no longer used internally - increased from 88,271,741 EUR in 2021 to 161,847,479 EUR in 2022, mainly as a result of increased energy prices (this positive impact however is partially compensated by the related higher operating costs).

The operating result increased from -7,099,096 EUR in 2021 to +30,612,233 EUR in 2022, thanks to positive circumstances in the market of the fertilizers (Tessenderlo Kerley International activity) as well as in the market of gelatins where margins were able to recover in 2022 (PB Leiner activity).

The financial result increased from +61,992,780 EUR in 2021 to +314,659,220 EUR in 2022. The 2022 results were positively impacted by a higher amount of dividends received from subsidiaries compared to 2021, as well as by the reversal of a previously recognized impairment on the investment in a subsidiary.

Tessenderlo Group nv recorded in 2022 a net profit of +340,968,415 EUR compared to a net profit of +52,685,636 EUR in 2021.

The bond, issued in 2015, with a maturity of 7 years and a fixed interest rate of 2.875% was reimbursed in 2022 for an amount of 191,851,000 EUR. Also in 2022, the group agreed two term loan credit facilities for 30.0 million EUR each, with a maturity of 7 years (started in April 2022) and a maturity of 5 years (starting August 2022) respectively. These loans, with quarterly capital reimbursements, have a fixed interest rate of 1.17% and 0.94% respectively, and contain no financial covenants. Both transactions will further reduce the liquidity risk as well as the interest costs of the group.

Next to these, Tessenderlo Group nv holds, as per December 31, 2022, "Cash Investments" and "Cash" for 143,015,753 EUR (2021: 158,060,741 EUR) and 16,956,230 EUR (2021: 134,708,098 EUR) respectively.

