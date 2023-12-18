PRESS RELEASE
December 18, 2023, 5:40 pm CET
TESSENDERLO GROUP: UPDATE REPURCHASE OF SHARES
With reference to Article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019, implementing the Companies and Associations Code, Tessenderlo Group launched a share repurchase program in early April 2023 for an amount not exceeding 40 million EUR. As the share price is currently quoted below its book value, as well as taking into account the liquidity position of the group, the Board of Directors of Tessenderlo Group is of the opinion that it is opportune to proceed with the repurchase of its own shares.
Between December 11 and December 15, 2023, Tessenderlo Group acquired 49,500 of its own shares at an average price of 28.17 EUR per share, for a total amount of 1,394,463.50 EUR. The transactions took place on the Euronext Brussels regulated market. Tessenderlo Group's Board of Directors executed the purchases as authorized by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2022. As a result of these transactions, the company holds 49,500 of its own shares in total, or 0.06% of the total number of issued shares as of December 18, 2023. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary Picanol nv, still holds 21,860,003 of its own shares, or 25.90% of the total number of issued shares (being 84,389,759 shares).
Overview of purchases, by day:
Number of
Average share price
Minimum share price
Maximum share
Total cost
Date
shares
price
(in EUR)
(in EUR)
(in EUR)
repurchased
(in EUR)
December 11, 2023
3,500
28.12
28.05
28.20
98,406.00
December 12, 2023
5,000
27.91
27.60
28.05
139,551.00
December 13, 2023
5,000
27.80
27.65
27.95
138,990.50
December 14, 2023
30,000
28.26
28.00
28.40
847,725.00
December 15, 2023
6,000
28.30
28.15
28.70
169,791.00
TOTAL
49,500
28.17
27.60
28.70
1,394,463.50
An overview of the share repurchases is provided on our website (www.tessenderlo.com)at https://www.tessenderlo.com/en/investor-relations/information-shareholders/repurchase-shares.
1 The information presented includes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.
About Tessenderlo Group
Tessenderlo Group is an industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, machinery, mechanical engineering, electronics, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. With its headquarters in Belgium, the group is active in over 100 countries and it has a global team of more than 7,000 employees. Its belief that "Every Molecule Counts" is at the heart of the strategy of the group: Tessenderlo Group continually strives to valorize its products and processes to the maximum and to add value to everything it does. In 2022, Tessenderlo Group recorded a consolidated revenue of 2.6 billion EUR, or a pro forma revenue (including Picanol Group) of 3.3 billion EUR. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial News wires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes. For more information about Tessenderlo Group, its people, its brands, and its results, please visit www.tessenderlo.com.
Media relations
Investor Relations
Frederic Dryhoel
Kurt Dejonckheere
+32 2 639 19 85
+32 2 639 18 41
frederic.dryhoel@tessenderlo.com
kurt.dejonckheere@tessenderlo.com
This press release is available in Dutch and English on the website www.tessenderlo.com.
