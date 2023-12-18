PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information1

December 18, 2023, 5:40 pm CET

TESSENDERLO GROUP: UPDATE REPURCHASE OF SHARES

With reference to Article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019, implementing the Companies and Associations Code, Tessenderlo Group launched a share repurchase program in early April 2023 for an amount not exceeding 40 million EUR. As the share price is currently quoted below its book value, as well as taking into account the liquidity position of the group, the Board of Directors of Tessenderlo Group is of the opinion that it is opportune to proceed with the repurchase of its own shares.

Between December 11 and December 15, 2023, Tessenderlo Group acquired 49,500 of its own shares at an average price of 28.17 EUR per share, for a total amount of 1,394,463.50 EUR. The transactions took place on the Euronext Brussels regulated market. Tessenderlo Group's Board of Directors executed the purchases as authorized by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2022. As a result of these transactions, the company holds 49,500 of its own shares in total, or 0.06% of the total number of issued shares as of December 18, 2023. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary Picanol nv, still holds 21,860,003 of its own shares, or 25.90% of the total number of issued shares (being 84,389,759 shares).

Overview of purchases, by day:

Number of Average share price Minimum share price Maximum share Total cost Date shares price (in EUR) (in EUR) (in EUR) repurchased (in EUR) December 11, 2023 3,500 28.12 28.05 28.20 98,406.00 December 12, 2023 5,000 27.91 27.60 28.05 139,551.00 December 13, 2023 5,000 27.80 27.65 27.95 138,990.50 December 14, 2023 30,000 28.26 28.00 28.40 847,725.00 December 15, 2023 6,000 28.30 28.15 28.70 169,791.00 TOTAL 49,500 28.17 27.60 28.70 1,394,463.50

An overview of the share repurchases is provided on our website (www.tessenderlo.com)at https://www.tessenderlo.com/en/investor-relations/information-shareholders/repurchase-shares.

1 The information presented includes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.

