Tessenderlo Group nv is a diversified industrial group. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - sale of agrochemicals (37.7%): crop nutrients (liquid sulfur fertilizers, solid and soluble potassium sulfate fertilizers, etc.) and crop protection products; - sale of animal by-products (30.9%): animal fats and proteins, gelatins, collagen peptides, etc.; - sale of industrial products (28.3%): plastic pipe systems, PVC profiles, performance chemicals (ferric chloride, caustic soda, sodium hypochlorite, hydrochloric acid, sodium sulphide, hydrogen sulphide, calcium chloride, etc.), electrolysis products, specialty chemicals, etc. for the water treatment and transportation, construction, mining, food processing, oil and gas industries, etc.; - power generation (3.1%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Belgium (9.1%), France (16.5%), the Netherlands (10.2%), the United Kingdom (4.9%), Spain (3.5%), Germany (3%), Poland (1.5%), Europe (6%), the United States (28.8%), Mexico (3.2%), China (0.7%) and other (12.6%).

Sector Diversified Chemicals