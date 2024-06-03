PRESS RELEASE

TESSENDERLO GROUP: UPDATE REPURCHASE OF SHARES

With reference to Article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019, implementing the Companies and Associations Code, and as authorized by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2022, Tessenderlo Group launched a new share repurchase program in early April 2024 for the repurchase of up to 2,300,000 shares of the company for a total amount not exceeding 69 million EUR. For more information regarding the new share repurchase program, please refer to the press release published on April 2, 2024, accessible on our corporate website www.tessenderlo.com.

Between May 27 and May 31, 2024, Tessenderlo Group acquired 47,000 of its own shares at an average price of 25.14 EUR per share, for a total amount of 1,181,498.10 EUR. As a result of these transactions, the company holds 844,450 of its own shares in total, or 1.00% of the total number of issued shares as of June 3, 2024. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary Picanol nv, still holds 21,860,003 of its own shares, or 25.90% of the total number of issued shares (being 84,389,759 shares).

Overview of purchases, by day:

Date

Number of

shares

repurchased

Average share price

Minimum share price

(in EUR)

(in EUR)

Maximum share

price

(in EUR)

Total cost

(in EUR)

Transactions on regulated market

May 27, 2024

5,000

25.13

25.05

25.35

125,636.00

May 28, 2024

5,000

25.01

24.90

25.10

125,046.50

May 29, 2024

5,000

24.82

24.70

24.90

124,099.00

May 30, 2024

3,000

25.15

24.65

25.20

75,454.20

May 31, 2024

4,000

25.32

25.05

25.45

101,262.40

Total

22,000

25.07

24.65

25.45

551,498.10

Block transactions

May 27, 2024

25,000

25.20

25.20

25.20

630,000.00

Total

25,000

25.20

25.20

25.20

630,000.00

TOTAL

47,000

25.14

24.65

25.45

1,181,498.10

An overview of the share repurchases is provided on our website (www.tessenderlo.com) at https://www.tessenderlo.com/en/investor-relations/information-shareholders/repurchase-shares.

1 The information presented includes regulated information as defined in the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007, on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group is an industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, machinery, mechanical engineering, electronics, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. With its headquarters in Belgium, the group is active in over 100 countries and it has a global team of more than 7,500 employees. Its belief that "Every Molecule Counts" is at the heart of the strategy of the group: Tessenderlo Group continually strives to valorize its products and processes to the maximum and to add value to everything it does. In 2023, Tessenderlo Group recorded a consolidated revenue of 2.9 billion EUR. Tessenderlo Group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial Newswires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TESB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes. For more information about Tessenderlo Group, its people, its brands, and its results, please visit www.tessenderlo.com.

This press release is available in Dutch and English on the website www.tessenderlo.com.

