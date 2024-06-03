PRESS RELEASE

Regulated information1

June 3, 2024, 5:40 pm CET

TESSENDERLO GROUP: UPDATE REPURCHASE OF SHARES

With reference to Article 7:215 § 1 of the Companies and Associations Code and Article 8:4 of the Royal Decree of April 29, 2019, implementing the Companies and Associations Code, and as authorized by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on May 10, 2022, Tessenderlo Group launched a new share repurchase program in early April 2024 for the repurchase of up to 2,300,000 shares of the company for a total amount not exceeding 69 million EUR. For more information regarding the new share repurchase program, please refer to the press release published on April 2, 2024, accessible on our corporate website www.tessenderlo.com.

Between May 27 and May 31, 2024, Tessenderlo Group acquired 47,000 of its own shares at an average price of 25.14 EUR per share, for a total amount of 1,181,498.10 EUR. As a result of these transactions, the company holds 844,450 of its own shares in total, or 1.00% of the total number of issued shares as of June 3, 2024. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary Picanol nv, still holds 21,860,003 of its own shares, or 25.90% of the total number of issued shares (being 84,389,759 shares).

Overview of purchases, by day: