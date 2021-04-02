Tessenderlo : Annual report 2020 ENG

The statement of non-financial information is included in a separate sustainability report and this is published on the company's website. This separate report constitutes the declaration of non-financial information of the group and meets the requirements of art. 3:6, § 4, and art. 3:32, § 2, of the Companies Code.

COMPANY PROFILE

With a history that dates back to 1919, Tessenderlo Group has evolved over recent years from a chemical company into a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio- residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. With more than 4,700 people working at over one hundred locations across the globe, Tessenderlo Group is a leader in most of its markets. We primarily serve customers in agriculture, food, industry, construction and health and consumer goods end markets.

Tessenderlo Group realized a consolidated revenue of 1.7 billion EUR in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial News wires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TesB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes.

A DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP

Tessenderlo Group's activities are subdivided into four operating segments:

The Agro segment combines our activities in the

production, trading and marketing of crop nutrients (liquid crop fertilizers and potassium sulfate fertilizers, based on sulfur) and crop protection products.

Our activities in animal by-product processing are combined in the Bio-valorization segment.

This consists of PB Leiner (the production, trading and sales of gelatins & collagen peptides) and Akiolis (the rendering, trading, production and sales of proteins and fats).

The Industrial Solutions segment includes products, systems and solutions for the handling, processing and treatment of water, including flocculation and depressants.

The T-Power segment includes the combined

cycle gas turbine (CCGT) with a 425 MW

capacity in Tessenderlo (Belgium).

