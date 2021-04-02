Tessenderlo : Annual report 2020 ENG

TABLE OF CONTENTS
ACTIVITY REPORT 2020
4
2020 Highlights
5
Message from the CEO and the Chairman to the shareholders
7
Tessenderlo Group: key figures at a glance
10
Tessenderlo Group: the four operating segments:
13
Agro, Bio-valorization, Industrial Solutions and T-Power
Information for shareholders
30
MANAGEMENT REPORT 2020
32
Business progress
33
Human Resources
35
Innovation and R&D
36
Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ)
37
Risk Analysis
39
Corporate Governance Statement
45
Transparent Management
45
Capital and shares
45
Shareholders and shareholders structure
46
Governance Structure
47
Board of Directors
47
Executive Committee (ExCom)
51
Remuneration Report: Directors
53
Remuneration Report: Executive Committee (ExCom)
55
Main features of the group's Internal Control and Risk Management Framework
58
Policy on Inside Information and Market Manipulation
60
External Audit
61
Application of art. 7:96 and 7:97 of the Belgian code of companies and
associations (BCCA) (previously art. 523 of the Belgian code of companies)
62
Information required by art. 34 of the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007
62
Dividend Policy
64
Information required by art. 3:6 Belgian code of companies and associations
64
FINANCIAL REPORT 2020
66
Consolidated financial statements
67
Statement on the true and fair view of the consolidated financial
statements and the fair overview of the management report
142
Auditor's report
143
Statutory financial report
149
Financial glossary
152
Alternative performance measures
154
The statement of non-financial information is included in a separate sustainability report and this is published on the company's website. This separate report constitutes the declaration of non-financial information of the group and meets the requirements of art. 3:6, § 4, and art. 3:32, § 2, of the Companies Code.
COMPANY PROFILE
With a history that dates back to 1919, Tessenderlo Group has evolved over recent years from a chemical company into a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio- residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. With more than 4,700 people working at over one hundred locations across the globe, Tessenderlo Group is a leader in most of its markets. We primarily serve customers in agriculture, food, industry, construction and health and consumer goods end markets.
Tessenderlo Group realized a consolidated revenue of 1.7 billion EUR in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial News wires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TesB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes.
A DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP
Tessenderlo Group's activities are subdivided into four operating segments:
The Agro segment combines our activities in the
production, trading and marketing of crop nutrients (liquid crop fertilizers and potassium sulfate fertilizers, based on sulfur) and crop protection products.
Our activities in animal by-product processing are combined in the Bio-valorization segment.
This consists of PB Leiner (the production, trading and sales of gelatins & collagen peptides) and Akiolis (the rendering, trading, production and sales of proteins and fats).
The Industrial Solutions segment includes products, systems and solutions for the handling, processing and treatment of water, including flocculation and depressants.
The T-Power segment includes the combined
cycle gas turbine (CCGT) with a 425 MW
capacity in Tessenderlo (Belgium).
2020 HIGHLIGHTS
In 2020, Tessenderlo Kerley International (Agro segment) signed a long-term partnership agreement with an international partner to produce premium SOP fertilizers (both standard and water- soluble grade) at a plant in Helsingborg (Sweden). Tessenderlo Kerley International will market these products. This agreement became operational at the beginning of 2021.
Within the Bio-valorization segment, PB Leiner inaugurated a new collagen peptides line in February 2020 at its production plant in Santa Fe (Argentina). This additional production facility allows for a considerable extra production volume of SOLUGEL® collagen peptides.
PB Leiner and Zhejiang Shengda Ocean Co., Ltd. in Zhoushan (P.R. China) have established a joint venture in the second quarter of 2020 for the construction of a marine collagen peptides plant.
Under the terms of this agreement, PB Shengda (Zhejiang) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. will produce marine collagen peptides based on PB Leiner's technology. PB Leiner will offer its customers an even more diversified range of high-quality collagen peptides.
In the second quarter of 2020, DYKA Group (segment Industrial
Solutions) completed the acquisition of a production plant in La
Chapelle-Saint-Ursin (France).
