Tessenderlo : Annual report 2020 ENG

04/02/2021
TABLE OF CONTENTS

ACTIVITY REPORT 2020

4

2020 Highlights

5

Message from the CEO and the Chairman to the shareholders

7

Tessenderlo Group: key figures at a glance

10

Tessenderlo Group: the four operating segments:

13

Agro, Bio-valorization, Industrial Solutions and T-Power

Information for shareholders

30

MANAGEMENT REPORT 2020

32

Business progress

33

Human Resources

35

Innovation and R&D

36

Safety, Health, Environment and Quality (SHEQ)

37

Risk Analysis

39

Corporate Governance Statement

45

Transparent Management

45

Capital and shares

45

Shareholders and shareholders structure

46

Governance Structure

47

Board of Directors

47

Executive Committee (ExCom)

51

Remuneration Report: Directors

53

Remuneration Report: Executive Committee (ExCom)

55

Main features of the group's Internal Control and Risk Management Framework

58

Policy on Inside Information and Market Manipulation

60

External Audit

61

Application of art. 7:96 and 7:97 of the Belgian code of companies and

associations (BCCA) (previously art. 523 of the Belgian code of companies)

62

Information required by art. 34 of the Royal Decree of November 14, 2007

62

Dividend Policy

64

Information required by art. 3:6 Belgian code of companies and associations

64

FINANCIAL REPORT 2020

66

Consolidated financial statements

67

Statement on the true and fair view of the consolidated financial

statements and the fair overview of the management report

142

Auditor's report

143

Statutory financial report

149

Financial glossary

152

Alternative performance measures

154

The statement of non-financial information is included in a separate sustainability report and this is published on the company's website. This separate report constitutes the declaration of non-financial information of the group and meets the requirements of art. 3:6, § 4, and art. 3:32, § 2, of the Companies Code.

Tessenderlo Group - 2020 annual report | 2

COMPANY PROFILE

With a history that dates back to 1919, Tessenderlo Group has evolved over recent years from a chemical company into a diversified industrial group that focuses on agriculture, valorizing bio- residuals, energy, and providing industrial solutions with a focus on water. With more than 4,700 people working at over one hundred locations across the globe, Tessenderlo Group is a leader in most of its markets. We primarily serve customers in agriculture, food, industry, construction and health and consumer goods end markets.

Tessenderlo Group realized a consolidated revenue of 1.7 billion EUR in 2020. The company is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Next 150 and BEL Mid indices. Financial News wires: Bloomberg: TESB BB - Reuters: TesB.BR - Datastream: B:Tes.

A DIVERSIFIED INDUSTRIAL GROUP

Tessenderlo Group's activities are subdivided into four operating segments:

The Agro segment combines our activities in the

production, trading and marketing of crop nutrients (liquid crop fertilizers and potassium sulfate fertilizers, based on sulfur) and crop protection products.

Our activities in animal by-product processing are combined in the Bio-valorization segment.

This consists of PB Leiner (the production, trading and sales of gelatins & collagen peptides) and Akiolis (the rendering, trading, production and sales of proteins and fats).

The Industrial Solutions segment includes products, systems and solutions for the handling, processing and treatment of water, including flocculation and depressants.

The T-Power segment includes the combined

cycle gas turbine (CCGT) with a 425 MW

capacity in Tessenderlo (Belgium).

Tessenderlo Group - 2020 annual report | 3

Tessenderlo Group - 2020 annual report | 4

2020 HIGHLIGHTS

In 2020, Tessenderlo Kerley International (Agro segment) signed a long-term partnership agreement with an international partner to produce premium SOP fertilizers (both standard and water- soluble grade) at a plant in Helsingborg (Sweden). Tessenderlo Kerley International will market these products. This agreement became operational at the beginning of 2021.

Within the Bio-valorization segment, PB Leiner inaugurated a new collagen peptides line in February 2020 at its production plant in Santa Fe (Argentina). This additional production facility allows for a considerable extra production volume of SOLUGEL® collagen peptides.

PB Leiner and Zhejiang Shengda Ocean Co., Ltd. in Zhoushan (P.R. China) have established a joint venture in the second quarter of 2020 for the construction of a marine collagen peptides plant.

Under the terms of this agreement, PB Shengda (Zhejiang) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. will produce marine collagen peptides based on PB Leiner's technology. PB Leiner will offer its customers an even more diversified range of high-quality collagen peptides.

In the second quarter of 2020, DYKA Group (segment Industrial

Solutions) completed the acquisition of a production plant in La

Chapelle-Saint-Ursin (France).

Tessenderlo Group - 2020 annual report | 5

Disclaimer

Tessenderlo Group NV published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
