Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Tessenderlo Group nv
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TESB   BE0003555639

TESSENDERLO GROUP NV

(TESB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Tessenderlo : plans new organic fertilizer production line in France

03/02/2022 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Wednesday, March 2, 2022

  • 2022 PR Tessenderlo Group Violleau English.pdf
  • 2022 PR Tessenderlo Group Violleau French.pdf
  • 2022 PR Tessenderlo Group Violleau Dutch.pdf

Disclaimer

Tessenderlo Group NV published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 16:57:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
11:58aTESSENDERLO : plans new organic fertilizer production line in France
PU
03/01PRESS RELEASE : disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the transparency law
PU
02/24TESSENDERLO : to acquire French plastic piping activities from Wienerberger Group
PU
02/24Tessenderlo Group NV signed intend to acquire Production plant and the associated busin..
CI
01/31PRESS RELEASE : publication of a transparency notification and disclosure in accordance wi..
PU
01/27TESSENDERLO GROUP NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
01/14Intervest Offices & Warehouses Buys $34 Million Site in Belgium
MT
01/06PRESS RELEASE : disclosure in accordance with the requirements of the transparency law
PU
01/06TESSENDERLO GROUP NV : Crossing thresholds
CO
2021PRESS RELEASE : Tessenderlo Group plans further strategic investments in the US & the Neth..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 874 M 2 083 M 2 083 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 40,9 M 45,5 M 45,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 394 M 1 549 M 1 549 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,77x
EV / Sales 2022 0,64x
Nbr of Employees 4 793
Free-Float -
Chart TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
Duration : Period :
Tessenderlo Group nv Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TESSENDERLO GROUP NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 32,30 €
Average target price 43,50 €
Spread / Average Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Tack Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefaan Arthur Haspeslagh Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
John van Essche Legal Counsel & Compliance Officer
Annemie Baeyaert Independent Non-Executive Director
Wouter de Geest Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TESSENDERLO GROUP NV-3.15%1 549
SHIN-ETSU CHEMICAL CO., LTD-9.64%65 075
BASF SE-10.13%56 210
DUPONT DE NEMOURS, INC.-6.39%38 786
ROYAL DSM N.V.-16.29%31 417
PIDILITE INDUSTRIES LIMITED-2.44%16 112