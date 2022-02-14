Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Tesserent Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TNT   AU000000TNT6

TESSERENT LIMITED

(TNT)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 02/14 12:10:18 am
0.155 AUD   -3.13%
01:12aTESSERENT : Application for quotation of securities - TNT
PU
02/01TESSERENT : Notification regarding unquoted securities - TNT
PU
02/01TESSERENT : Application for quotation of securities - TNT
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tesserent : Application for quotation of securities - TNT

02/14/2022 | 01:12am EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

TESSERENT LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday February 14, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

Other

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

TNT

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5,812,017

11/02/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of entity

TESSERENT LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

605672928

1.3

ASX issuer code

TNT

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

14/2/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are: Other



2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS? No

2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B

Issued as part consideration for the acquisition of Lateral Securities as announced to ASX on 17.12.2020

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

TNT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date

11/2/2022

use

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the

existing issued +securities in that class? Yes

Issue details

For personal

Number of +securities to be quoted

5,812,017

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Issued as part consideration for the acquisition of Lateral Securities

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.211300

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

To pay for the acquisition of an asset

Please provide additional details

Issued as part consideration for the acquisition of Lateral Securities

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

TNT : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

1,258,183,426

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

TNTAC : WARRANTS

25,000,000

TNTAB : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

45,852,500

TNTAF : OPTION EXPIRING 21-SEP-2025 EX 24.8C

12,000,000

TNTAE : WARRANTS

18,083,334

TNTAH : OPTION EXPIRING 02-NOV-2023 EX $0.28

14,950,000

TNTAI : OPTION EXPIRING 02-NOV-2023 EX $0.35

14,950,000

TNTAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 19-JAN-2025 EX $0.28

500,000

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tesserent Ltd. published this content on 14 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2022 06:11:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
