Test Research : Discover TRI's Solutions at Smart SMT & PCB Assembly 2022

[March 23, 2022 - Taipei, Taiwan]
Alpha Global Co., LTD. (주식회사 알파글로벌), TRI's distributor, will participate in the 2022 Smart SMT & PCB Assembly. The exhibition will be held at Suwon Convention Center, Shanghai, April 6-8, 2022.
Alpha Global Co., LTD. (주식회사 알파글로벌) will feature the 3D SPI TR7007QI which offers high performance and accuracy solder inspection. The Multi-Camera 3D AOI TR7500QE and an offline X-ray Inspection demo with CT capabilities will also be showcased in the exhibition.
Visit Alpha Global Co., LTD. (주식회사 알파글로벌) booth No. M12 and discover the World-class Inspection for the PCB Assembly Industry.
Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.
Alpha Global offers automation equipment to improve reliability, reduce costs, and increase customers' productivity. For more information about Alpha Global Co., Ltd., please visit http://www.alphaglobal.kr/.