Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Test Research, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3030   TW0003030003

TEST RESEARCH, INC.

(3030)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Test Research : Discover TRI's Solutions at Smart SMT & PCB Assembly 2022

03/23/2022 | 12:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[March 23, 2022 - Taipei, Taiwan]
Alpha Global Co., LTD. (주식회사 알파글로벌), TRI's distributor, will participate in the 2022 Smart SMT & PCB Assembly. The exhibition will be held at Suwon Convention Center, Shanghai, April 6-8, 2022.

Alpha Global Co., LTD. (주식회사 알파글로벌) will feature the 3D SPI TR7007QI which offers high performance and accuracy solder inspection. The Multi-Camera 3D AOI TR7500QE and an offline X-ray Inspection demo with CT capabilities will also be showcased in the exhibition.

Visit Alpha Global Co., LTD. (주식회사 알파글로벌) booth No. M12 and discover the World-class Inspection for the PCB Assembly Industry.

Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.

Alpha Global offers automation equipment to improve reliability, reduce costs, and increase customers' productivity. For more information about Alpha Global Co., Ltd., please visit http://www.alphaglobal.kr/.

Disclaimer

TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 23 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2022 04:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEST RESEARCH, INC.
12:04aTEST RESEARCH : Discover TRI's Solutions at Smart SMT & PCB Assembly 2022
PU
03/15TEST RESEARCH : Announcement for second-tier subsidiary company "TRI Electronic(Shenzhen) ..
PU
03/14TEST RESEARCH : TRI Joins IPC-DPMX Corporate Members
PU
03/09TEST RESEARCH : TRI to Exhibit at NEPCON China 2022
PU
03/07TEST RESEARCH : Announcement of Test Research,Inc. unaudited net income for Febuary 2022
PU
03/06TEST RESEARCH : TRI launches New Bottom-view 3D AOI
PU
02/28TEST RESEARCH : TRI ICT Series Certified by IPC
PU
02/24Test Research, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
02/23TEST RESEARCH : Board of Directors' Resolution on Distribution of 2021 Earnings
PU
02/23TEST RESEARCH : Board of Directors approved the convening of 2022 Annual Shareholders' Mee..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 607 M 196 M 196 M
Net income 2021 1 185 M 41,5 M 41,5 M
Net cash 2021 1 366 M 47,9 M 47,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 5,64%
Capitalization 15 378 M 539 M 539 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,6%
Chart TEST RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Test Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEST RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chieh Yuan Chen Chairman & General Manager
Kuan Yuan Chen Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kuang Pu Wen Manager-Optical Research & Development
Mei Ching Chen Independent Director
Yu Hsuan Fu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEST RESEARCH, INC.11.28%537
KLA CORPORATION-17.17%53 697
TERADYNE INC.-26.04%19 643
LASERTEC CORPORATION-45.71%14 497
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-18.26%14 376
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-31.41%3 856