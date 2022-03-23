Test Research : Discover TRI's Solutions at Smart SMT & PCB Assembly 2022

[March 23, 2022 - Taipei, Taiwan]

Alpha Global Co., LTD. (주식회사 알파글로벌), TRI's distributor, will participate in the 2022 Smart SMT & PCB Assembly. The exhibition will be held at Suwon Convention Center, Shanghai, April 6-8, 2022.



Alpha Global Co., LTD. (주식회사 알파글로벌) will feature the 3D SPI TR7007QI which offers high performance and accuracy solder inspection. The Multi-Camera 3D AOI TR7500QE and an offline X-ray Inspection demo with CT capabilities will also be showcased in the exhibition.

Visit Alpha Global Co., LTD. (주식회사 알파글로벌) booth No. M12 and discover the World-class Inspection for the PCB Assembly Industry.

Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality and reduce operator workload.