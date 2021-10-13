Log in
    3030   TW0003030003

TEST RESEARCH, INC.

(3030)
Test Research : TRI AOI Solutions Certified by IPC

10/13/2021 | 12:02am EDT
[Link] [October 13, 2021 - Taipei, Taiwan]
Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, has certified two AOI solutions IPC-CFX compliant.

"At TRI, we strive to keep updated and even ahead of industry standards. As part of these ongoing efforts, we are pushing forward with technology that enables connected factory for our customers. Our R&D department, FAE teams and sales teams work hand in hand to enable a seamless connection with other vendors in accordance with the IPC - CFX standards so our solutions provide the maximum benefit to our customers." said Jim Lin, Vice President of TRI.

TRI has validated the recently released 3D AOI TR7700Q SII and the 3D AOI TR7700 SIII Series as IPC CFX-compliant. The AI-powered 3D AOI TR7700Q SII is a high accuracy, high-speed platform, up to 57cm2/sec, equipped with multiple 3D technologies and flexible algorithms to achieve precise inspection. The TR7700 SIII Series delivers optical and blue-laser-based true 3D profile measurement for the highest automated defect symptom coverage possible.

Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality, and reduce operator workload.

IPC-CFX (Connected Factory Exchange) is an industry-developed open international standard forming the foundation/backbone of Factory of the Future applications. IPC-CFX is a plug-and-play solution that simplifies and standardizes machine-to-machine communication while also facilitating machine-to-business and business-to-machine applications. Learn more at https://www.ipc.org/ipc-cfx.

Disclaimer

TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 04:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
