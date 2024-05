Test Research, Inc. is a Taiwan-based company principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of circuit board testing equipment. The Company mainly operates through two business segments. The Circuit Boards Testing Equipment segment is mainly engaged in the manufacturing of circuit board testing equipment. The Semiconductors Testing Equipment segment is engaged in the manufacturing of testing equipment for chips and end products. The Company is also engaged in the provision of labor services. The Company mainly distributes its products in domestic market and overseas markets, including the People’s Republic of China (the PRC), the United States of America (the USA) and other countries and regions.