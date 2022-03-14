Test Research : TRI Joins IPC-DPMX Corporate Members
03/14/2022 | 02:24am EDT
[March 14, 2022 - Taipei, Taiwan]
Test Research, Inc. (TRI) has joined the IPC-DPMX (IPC-2581) Consortium corporate members. IPC-DPMX promotes flexible manufacturing with effortless digital process flow and data transfer.
. The Digital Product Model Exchange (DPMX) standard enables flexible configurations that take minutes to set up with the help of a single programming file that encapsulates the part number of the components, manufacturer package names, and the assembler's part number consistent across the designs.
The advantages of the adoptions IPC-DPMX are that it provides a rich set of attributes to define each feature of the designs. With IPC-DPMX, the designer can clarify essential details for the manufacturing process. The standard merges all manufacturing information in one consistent format within a single file.
TRI is actively taking part in developing and adapting the emerging and pioneers Industry 4.0 and M2M Communication Standards. TRI solutions comply with Industry 4.0 standards like the IPC-Hermes-9852 and the Connected Factory Exchange (IPC-CFX).
.
About TRI
Test Research, Inc. (TRI) provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing test and inspiration requirement; from Automotic Test and Inspection solutions to Manufacturing Defect Analyzer, In-Circuit Testers, and Functional Testers. Learn more at www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, write to us at marketing@tri.com.tw or call +886-2-2832 8918.
About IPC-DPMX
IPC-DPMX (IPC-2581) is a generic standard for printed circuit board and assembly manufacturing description data and transfer methodology. Developed in 2004 by IPC, IPC-DPMX is used for transmitting information between a printed circuit board designer and a manufacturing or assembly facility. IPC-DPMX offers a standard to help companies ensure superior manufacturability, quality, reliability, and consistency in electronics assemblies built for their products for nearly every step in the industrial process flow. For more information about IPC-DPMX, please visit http://www.ipc2581.com/.
TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 06:23:07 UTC.