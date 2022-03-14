Test Research : TRI Joins IPC-DPMX Corporate Members

[March 14, 2022 - Taipei, Taiwan]

Test Research, Inc. (TRI) has joined the IPC-DPMX (IPC-2581) Consortium corporate members. IPC-DPMX promotes flexible manufacturing with effortless digital process flow and data transfer.

. The Digital Product Model Exchange (DPMX) standard enables flexible configurations that take minutes to set up with the help of a single programming file that encapsulates the part number of the components, manufacturer package names, and the assembler's part number consistent across the designs.

The advantages of the adoptions IPC-DPMX are that it provides a rich set of attributes to define each feature of the designs. With IPC-DPMX, the designer can clarify essential details for the manufacturing process. The standard merges all manufacturing information in one consistent format within a single file.

TRI is actively taking part in developing and adapting the emerging and pioneers Industry 4.0 and M2M Communication Standards. TRI solutions comply with Industry 4.0 standards like the IPC-Hermes-9852 and the Connected Factory Exchange (IPC-CFX).



