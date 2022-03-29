Test Research : TRI launches New High Throughput ICT

[Link] [March 29, 2022 - Taipei, Taiwan]

Test Research, Inc. (TRI) proudly announces the launch of the high-density pin count In-Circuit Tester (ICT) TR8100H SII with vaccum fixture for full coverage testing. Test Research, Inc. (TRI) proudly announces the launch of the high-density pin count In-Circuit Tester (ICT) TR8100H SII with vaccum fixture for full coverage testing.

The TR8100H SII is the latest high performance board test system targeting the low-voltage testing market, as well as for large and complex PCBAs.

TR8100H SII's vacuum fixture system ensures full pin contact, and with up to 11,088 pins digital MUX-free architecture, the system allows for faster and simpler testing of large pin-count devices and fast program development. The ICT has built-in auto-calibration and self-diagnostics to ensure long-term testing reliability.

Please visit the following link below to learn more about the TR8100H SII Series:

https://www.tri.com.tw/en/product/product_detail-14-2-1649-1.html

