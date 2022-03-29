Log in
    3030   TW0003030003

TEST RESEARCH, INC.

(3030)
  Report
03-27
67.3 TWD   +0.30%
Test Research : TRI launches New High Throughput ICT

03/29/2022
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[Link] [March 29, 2022 - Taipei, Taiwan]
Test Research, Inc. (TRI) proudly announces the launch of the high-density pin count In-Circuit Tester (ICT) TR8100H SII with vaccum fixture for full coverage testing.

The TR8100H SII is the latest high performance board test system targeting the low-voltage testing market, as well as for large and complex PCBAs.

TR8100H SII's vacuum fixture system ensures full pin contact, and with up to 11,088 pins digital MUX-free architecture, the system allows for faster and simpler testing of large pin-count devices and fast program development. The ICT has built-in auto-calibration and self-diagnostics to ensure long-term testing reliability.

Please visit the following link below to learn more about the TR8100H SII Series:
https://www.tri.com.tw/en/product/product_detail-14-2-1649-1.html

About TRI

TRI offers the most robust product portfolio in the industry for Automatic Test and Inspection solutions. From 3D Solder Paste Inspection (SPI), 2D and 3D Automated Optical Inspection (AOI), and 3D Automated X-ray Inspection (AXI) systems to Manufacturing Defect Analyzers (MDAs), Functional Testers (FCT) and In-Circuit Testers (ICT), TRI provides the most cost-effective solutions to meet a comprehensive range of manufacturing test and inspection requirements. Learn more at http://www.tri.com.tw. For sales and service information, please write to us at marketing@tri.com.tw or call +886-2-2832 8918.


Disclaimer

TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 06:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 5 607 M 194 M 194 M
Net income 2021 1 185 M 41,1 M 41,1 M
Net cash 2021 1 366 M 47,4 M 47,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 5,64%
Capitalization 15 897 M 551 M 551 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,6%
