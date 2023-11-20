Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the industry's leading provider of Test and Inspection systems for the electronics manufacturing industry, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Malaysian office, which opened in 2010. This move demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to providing high-quality services to its regional clients.

The expanded office will enable TRI to better serve the region's growing client needs and to strengthen its presence in Malaysia. More resources will be available to support the company's ongoing efforts to provide innovative test and inspection solutions and exceptional customer service.

"We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in Malaysia and providing even more assistance to our clients in the region," said Jerry Hsu, South East Asia Regional Manager of TRI. "This expansion is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in Malaysia, and we are proud to be able to continue our commitment to delivering the best possible service to our customers."

TRI's Test and Inspection solutions range from Optical Inspection to Board Testing. These innovations optimize the electronics manufacturing production through AI-powered algorithms, precise metrology, smart programming, multiple sensing technologies, real-time SPC trends, and M2M communications. TRI's solutions comply with Industry 4.0 standards, such as the IPC-Hermes-9852, the IPC-DPMX, and the Connected Factory Exchange (IPC-CFX).