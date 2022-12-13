Test Research : TRI to participate in NEPCON Asia Live 2022

Test Research, Inc. (TRI) will attend the NEPCON Asia Live 2022 held December 15th, 2022. The NEPCON Asia Live 2022 virtual exhibition offers a unique experience to reach more customers. To join TRI at NEPCON Asia Live 2022 and experience the latest Smart Test and Inspection Solutions, follow the link below,

TRI's 2022 lineup features the newly released Multi-Camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, for nearly zero-escape Inspection. TRI will also showcase the High-Throughput and High Pin-Count ICT TR8100H SII, with up to 11,088 testing points.

Furthermore, TRI is ready to share with you how the latest Test and Inspection features for the Automotive electronics manufacturing industry. These are from PIN Optical Inspection to CAN-LIN Bus tests. TRI is eager to share with you the advantages of AI-powered Inspection solutions capable of continuous optimization by reducing human errors, false calls, and operational costs.

TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality, and reduce operator workload. TRI is actively participating in developing and adapting the emerging and pioneers Industry 4.0 and M2M Communication Standards. TRI solutions comply with Industry 4.0 standards like the IPC-Hermes-9852, IPC-CFX, and IPC-DPMX.