Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Test Research, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3030   TW0003030003

TEST RESEARCH, INC.

(3030)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-11
65.90 TWD   +0.92%
02:30aTest Research : TRI to participate in NEPCON Asia Live 2022
PU
11/27Test Research : PT Hibex, TRI's distributor, to participate in Manufacturing Indonesia 2022
PU
11/02Test Research, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Test Research : TRI to participate in NEPCON Asia Live 2022

12/13/2022 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
[December 13, 2022 - Taipei, Taiwan]
Test Research, Inc. (TRI) will attend the NEPCON Asia Live 2022 held December 15th, 2022. The NEPCON Asia Live 2022 virtual exhibition offers a unique experience to reach more customers. To join TRI at NEPCON Asia Live 2022 and experience the latest Smart Test and Inspection Solutions, follow the link below,
https://live.nepcon.com.cn/.

TRI's 2022 lineup features the newly released Multi-Camera 3D AOI, TR7500QE Plus, for nearly zero-escape Inspection. TRI will also showcase the High-Throughput and High Pin-Count ICT TR8100H SII, with up to 11,088 testing points.

Furthermore, TRI is ready to share with you how the latest Test and Inspection features for the Automotive electronics manufacturing industry. These are from PIN Optical Inspection to CAN-LIN Bus tests. TRI is eager to share with you the advantages of AI-powered Inspection solutions capable of continuous optimization by reducing human errors, false calls, and operational costs.

TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality, and reduce operator workload. TRI is actively participating in developing and adapting the emerging and pioneers Industry 4.0 and M2M Communication Standards. TRI solutions comply with Industry 4.0 standards like the IPC-Hermes-9852, IPC-CFX, and IPC-DPMX.

Attachments

Disclaimer

TRI - Test Research Inc. published this content on 13 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 December 2022 07:24:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEST RESEARCH, INC.
02:30aTest Research : TRI to participate in NEPCON Asia Live 2022
PU
11/27Test Research : PT Hibex, TRI's distributor, to participate in Manufacturing Indonesia 202..
PU
11/02Test Research, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ende..
CI
08/05Test Research : Announcement of Test Research,Inc. unaudited net income for July 2022
PU
08/04Test Research, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ende..
CI
07/07Test Research : Announcement of Test Research,Inc. unaudited net income for June 2022
PU
06/08Test Research : Announcement of Test Research,Inc. unaudited net income for May 2022
PU
05/25Test Research : Announcement of the resolution by the Company's board of directors for the..
PU
05/25Test Research : The Major Resolutions of TRI 2022 Annual General Shareholders' Meeting
PU
05/05Test Research, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5 607 M 182 M 182 M
Net income 2021 1 185 M 38,5 M 38,5 M
Net cash 2021 1 366 M 44,4 M 44,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,7x
Yield 2021 5,64%
Capitalization 15 567 M 506 M 506 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,40x
EV / Sales 2021 2,22x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 65,4%
Chart TEST RESEARCH, INC.
Duration : Period :
Test Research, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEST RESEARCH, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Chieh Yuan Chen Chairman & General Manager
Kuan Yuan Chen Deputy Spokesman, Head-Finance & Accounting
Kuang Pu Wen Manager-Optical Research & Development
Mei Ching Chen Independent Director
Yu Hsuan Fu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEST RESEARCH, INC.12.65%506
KLA CORPORATION-8.53%55 753
LASERTEC CORPORATION-23.12%17 941
TERADYNE INC.-42.16%14 393
ADVANTEST CORPORATION-9.36%13 370
HANGZHOU CHANGCHUAN TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD-11.32%4 572