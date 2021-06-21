Test Research : AI-powered Inspection Solutions from TRI at NEPCON Asia 2021

[June 21, 2021 - Taipei, Taiwan]

Test Research, Inc. (TRI), the leading test and inspection systems provider for the electronics manufacturing industry, will join NEPCON Asia held at Shenzhen Exhibition & Convention Center from August 25 - 27, 2021. Visit booth #1H55 to experience the latest in Smart Factory Test and Inspection.

Join TRI at NEPCON Asia 2021 to discover the AI Verify Host, TRI's newest AI solution. The AI Verify Host is an AI-powered Smart Repair Station that reduces manual re-inspection and lowers operational costs. The AI-powered repair station enhances the production process by lowering false calls and provides real-time data analytics of the inspection status.

TRI will showcase the recently released 3D SPI, TR7007Q Plus, equipped with an improved motion controller and enhanced 2D lighting for sharper inspection images. Also exhibiting will be the AI-powered 3D AOI TR7700Q SII with an industry-leading speed of up to 57cm2/sec. TRI's lineup will also include the high-end 3D AXI TR7600F3D SII and the Multi-core ICT with In-System LED Analysis function TR5001Q SII INLINE.

Realize your production line's potential with TRI's PCBA Test and Inspection solutions and Industry 4.0 data-driven management system, YMS 4.0. TRI's systems are designed to interoperate with other manufacturing equipment to minimize downtime, optimize production quality, and reduce operator workload.

