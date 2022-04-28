Test Rite International : Announced the resolution of Removal of new directors' non-compete restrictions of TEST RITE RETAIL Co.,Ltd., a major subsidiary of Test Rite.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting resolution:2022/04/28 2.Name and title of the director with permission to engage in competitive conduct:Director Judy Lee,Director Tony Ho and Director Robin Ho. 3.Items of competitive conduct in which the director is permitted to engage: (1)Director Tony Ho：Chung Cin Enterprise Co., Ltd. Director Chairman. (2)Director Judy Lee：Chung Cin Enterprise Co., Ltd. Director. (3)Director Robin Ho：Chung Cin Enterprise Co., Ltd. Director. 4.Period of permission to engage in the competitive conduct:During the term of being a director of the Company. 5.Circumstances of the resolution (please describe the results of voting in accordance with Article 209 of the Company Act):All shareholders present at the meeting approve the motion unanimously. 6.If the permitted competitive conduct belongs to the operator of a mainland China area enterprise, the name and title of the directors (if it is not the operator of a Mainland-area enterprise, please enter "N/A" below):NA. 7.Company name of the mainland China area enterprise and the director's position in the enterprise:NA. 8.Address of the mainland China area enterprise:NA. 9.Operations of the mainland China area enterprise:NA. 10.Impact on the company's finance and business:NA. 11.If the directors have invested in the mainland China area enterprise, the monetary amount of the investment and their shareholding ratio:NA. 12.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO.