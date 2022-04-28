Test Rite International : Announced the resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on behalf of TEST RITE RETAIL Co,. Ltd., a major subsidiary of Test Rite.

Statement

1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/28 2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit compensation:Approve the proposal of distribution of 2021 earnings. 3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NO. 4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Approve 2021 Business Report and Financial Statements. 5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and supervisors:Approve to re-elect the directors and supervisors. 6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:a.Approve amendment of Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets. b.Approve removal of new directors' non-compete restrictions. 7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO.