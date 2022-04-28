Test Rite International : Announced the resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on behalf of TEST RITE RETAIL Co,. Ltd., a major subsidiary of Test Rite.
04/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
Provided by: Test Rite Internaional Co., Ltd.
2022/04/28
18:00:44
Announced the resolutions of the 2022 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting on behalf of TEST RITE RETAIL Co,.
Ltd., a major subsidiary of Test Rite.
2022/04/28
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/28
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
compensation:Approve the proposal of distribution of 2021 earnings.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NO.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Approve
2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
supervisors:Approve to re-elect the directors and supervisors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:a.Approve amendment of
Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
b.Approve removal of new directors' non-compete restrictions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO.
Test Rite International Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.