    2908   TW0002908001

TEST-RITE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2908)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-26
21.25 TWD   -1.16%
06:26aTEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : Announced the resolution of Removal of new directors' non-compete restrictions of TEST RITE RETAIL Co.,Ltd., a major subsidiary of Test Rite.
PU
04/22TEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : On behalf of major subsidiary Lih Chiou Co., Ltd. to announce the dividend record date.
PU
03/24Test-Rite International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
Test Rite International : Announced the resolutions of the 2022 Annual Shareholders' Meeting on behalf of TEST RITE RETAIL Co,. Ltd., a major subsidiary of Test Rite.

04/28/2022 | 06:26am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Test Rite Internaional Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/28 Time of announcement 18:00:44
Subject 
 Announced the resolutions of the 2022 Annual
Shareholders' Meeting on behalf of TEST RITE RETAIL Co,.
Ltd., a major subsidiary of Test Rite.
Date of events 2022/04/28 To which item it meets paragraph 18
Statement 
1.Date of the shareholders meeting:2022/04/28
2.Important resolutions (1)Profit distribution/ deficit
  compensation:Approve the proposal of distribution of 2021 earnings.
3.Important resolutions (2)Amendments to the corporate charter:NO.
4.Important resolutions (3)Business report and financial statements:Approve
2021 Business Report and Financial Statements.
5.Important resolutions (4)Elections for board of directors and
  supervisors:Approve to re-elect the directors and supervisors.
6.Important resolutions (5)Any other proposals:a.Approve amendment of
Procedures for Acquisition and Disposal of Assets.
b.Approve removal of new directors' non-compete restrictions.
7.Any other matters that need to be specified:NO.

Disclaimer

Test Rite International Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 10:24:28 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
