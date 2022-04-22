Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Test-Rite International Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2908   TW0002908001

TEST-RITE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.

(2908)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taiwan Stock Exchange  -  04-20
21.70 TWD   -0.23%
04:58aTEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : On behalf of major subsidiary Lih Chiou Co., Ltd. to announce the dividend record date.
PU
03/24Test-Rite International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/23TEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : The Company announced according to the Article 25 of Regulations Governing Loaning of Funds and Making of Endorsements/Guarantees by Public Companies.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Test Rite International : On behalf of major subsidiary Lih Chiou Co., Ltd. to announce the dividend record date.

04/22/2022 | 04:58am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Close
Today's Information

Provided by: Test Rite Internaional Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/04/22 Time of announcement 16:52:30
Subject 
 On behalf of major subsidiary Lih Chiou Co., Ltd.
to announce the  dividend record date.
Date of events 2022/04/22 To which item it meets paragraph 14
Statement 
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
  or decision by the Company:2022/04/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:cash distributed to
shareholders(NT$):66,097,927.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/04/24
5.Last date before book closure:2022/04/25
6.Book closure starting date:2022/04/26
7.Book closure ending date:2022/04/30
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/04/30
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Test Rite International Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:57:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TEST-RITE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
04:58aTEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : On behalf of major subsidiary Lih Chiou Co., Ltd. to announce th..
PU
03/24Test-Rite International Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended Dece..
CI
03/23TEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : The Company announced according to the Article 25 of Regulations..
PU
03/23TEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : Rite Board of Directors approved convening of the 2022 annual sh..
PU
03/23TEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : To announced that Board of Directors' Resolution 2021 Earning Di..
PU
03/23Test-Rite International Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for the Year Ended December 3..
CI
03/23TEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : The Company's 2021 consolidated financial statements have been r..
PU
03/21TEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of convening of the 2022 annual shareholders' meeti..
PU
03/21TEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of the approved 2021 earning distribution on behalf..
PU
03/21TEST RITE INTERNATIONAL : Announcement of approved 2021 earnings distribution on behalf of..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 41 791 M 1 427 M 1 427 M
Net income 2020 792 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
Net Debt 2020 15 221 M 520 M 520 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 4,01%
Capitalization 10 754 M 367 M 367 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,74x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 4 588
Free-Float 19,6%
Chart TEST-RITE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Test-Rite International Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TEST-RITE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sophia Tong President
Linda Lin Chief Financial Officer
Li Chiu Li Chairman & CEO-Corporate Governance
Tsai Jung Ho Chief Operating Officer & Director
Ting Yang Liu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TEST-RITE INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD.0.70%367
MIDEA GROUP CO., LTD.-24.09%61 677
HAIER SMART HOME CO., LTD.-19.57%33 807
NEWELL BRANDS INC.6.96%9 651
THE MIDDLEBY CORPORATION-21.54%8 443
SEB S.A.-8.91%7 425