Test Rite International : On behalf of major subsidiary Lih Chiou Co., Ltd. to announce the dividend record date.
04/22/2022 | 04:58am EDT
Provided by: Test Rite Internaional Co., Ltd.
SEQ_NO
1
Date of announcement
2022/04/22
Time of announcement
16:52:30
Subject
On behalf of major subsidiary Lih Chiou Co., Ltd.
to announce the dividend record date.
Date of events
2022/04/22
To which item it meets
paragraph 14
Statement
1.Date of the resolution by the board of directors or shareholders meeting
or decision by the Company:2022/04/22
2.Type of ex-rights or ex-dividend (please enter: "Ex-rights",
"Ex-dividend", or "Ex-rights and dividend"):Ex-dividend
3.Type and monetary amount of dividend distribution:cash distributed to
shareholders(NT$):66,097,927.
4.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) trading date:2022/04/24
5.Last date before book closure:2022/04/25
6.Book closure starting date:2022/04/26
7.Book closure ending date:2022/04/30
8.Ex-rights (ex-dividend) record date:2022/04/30
9.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.
Test Rite International Co. Ltd. published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 08:57:06 UTC.