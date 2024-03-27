English Swedish
Published: 2024-03-27 17:00:00 CET
Tethys Oil AB
Annual Financial Report
Tethys Oil's Annual Report and Sustainability Report 2023

Tethys Oil has published its Annual Report for 2023, including the Sustainability Report, Corporate Governance Report and the Report on payments to authorities. The reports are now available on the corporate website, www.tethysoil.com. The Swedish and English versions of the Annual Report are in their entirety available as PDF. The Swedish version is also available in the European Single Electronic Format (ESEF).

For further information, please contact

Magnus Nordin, Managing Director, phone +46 8 505 947 00
Petter Hjertstedt, CFO, phone +46 8 505 947 00
ir@tethysoil.com

Tethys Oil AB (publ)

Tethys Oil is an oil exploration and production company with focus on onshore areas with known oil discoveries. The company's core area is the Sultanate of Oman, where it holds interests in Blocks 3&4, Block 49, Block 56 and Block 58. Tethys Oil has net working interest 2P reserves of 21.7 mmbo and net working interest 2C Contingent Resources of 15.5 mmbo and had an average oil production of 8,818 barrels per day during 2023. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TETY). Website: www.tethysoil.com

This information is information that Tethys Oil is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-03-27 17:00 CET.

